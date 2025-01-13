Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's Counsel Terms Satyendar Jain Defamation Case 'Politically Driven'

In a notable development, the defamation case filed by former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, her counsel has raised significant points in Rouse Avenue Court, claiming the allegations against her are politically motivated.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj’s Counsel Terms Satyendar Jain Defamation Case ‘Politically Driven’

In a notable development in the defamation case filed by former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, her counsel has raised significant points in Rouse Avenue Court, claiming the allegations against her are politically motivated.

Her defense team asserts that the complaint has been filed with the intention of manipulating electoral politics.

Jain, who is currently in custody related to an ongoing investigation, had his bail applications rejected by the court. The defamation complaint revolves around statements made by Swaraj during a television interview on October 5, 2023, where Jain claims she made several defamatory remarks about him, which he believes have seriously tarnished his reputation.

The case is centered on Swaraj’s comments regarding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on Jain’s residence. She allegedly stated that Rs.3 crore, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from his house. Jain has categorically denied these allegations, asserting that Swaraj’s statements were fabricated to harm his image and gain an unfair political advantage.

Additionally, he claims that she referred to him as “corrupt” and “fraud,” further damaging his standing.

Jain, represented by Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohd. Irshad, has filed both criminal and civil defamation suits against Swaraj. His legal team contends that these accusations have not only affected his public image but have also had a profound impact on his personal life, tarnishing his reputation as a family member and public figure.

In court, Bansuri Swaraj’s advocate, Siddhesh Kotwal, argued that the case was politically motivated and designed to influence public perception ahead of upcoming elections. After hearing submissions, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal adjourned the hearing to January 22, 2025, for further proceedings.

The case stems from an October 2023 interview where Swaraj’s remarks about Jain allegedly went beyond the ED raid, making unfounded claims about his wealth and criminal activity. Jain has emphasized that these false and malicious statements have caused immeasurable damage to his personal and political reputation.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court issued a notice to Swaraj on December 16, 2023, and also directed that pre-summoning evidence be presented. Jain’s legal team had been instructed to provide additional evidence before the court could decide whether to issue formal charges.

Jain’s legal representatives argue that the accusations not only misrepresent the facts surrounding the ED raid but also affect his public image and integrity. They describe the allegations as part of a broader smear campaign that has impacted his political and personal life in irreversible ways. Jain maintains that the damage done by these fabricated claims is immeasurable and has caused a cascading effect, impacting him as an elected official, a family member, and a member of society at large.

The ongoing legal proceedings are expected to continue into the new year, as the court examines the merits of the defamation claim and the political undertones of the case.

