LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
Home > India > Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing

Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing

A 38-year-old woman from Jhansi ended her life after being distressed by her 13-year-old son’s PUBG addiction. The tragedy highlights how rising digital dependence and lack of communication are impacting families, with mental health experts warning of its growing dangers.

PUBG death in Jhansi (PHOTO: REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
PUBG death in Jhansi (PHOTO: REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 13, 2025 16:22:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing

A 38-year-old woman in Jhansi committed suicide, frustrated by her 13-year-old son being addicted to playing the PUBG mobile game. The woman kept telling her son to continue with his studies and avoid the phone but when he disregarded her, she committed suicide.

This had occurred in the RS Residency Colony of Jhansi. Sheila Singh resided there with her husband, Ravindra Pratap Singh and their son. Ravindra is a sales manager in the HDB Finance Company, and they have a son, who is a student in Class 8.

It was about 2 a.m. last night that Ravindra entered the home to visit the prayer room; he discovered the body of Sheila hanging there.

Mother hangs herself to death in Jhansi

The family members claim that Sheila was highly concerned with the studies and future of her son. The boy occupied the majority of his time playing PUBG with his cell phone or watching TV.

After numerous warnings and reprimands, his habits failed to change which caused Sheila to be mentally drained. It has been said that she had just before the incident attempted to counsel her son again but he did not listen.

When the news of the incident came to the Raksa police station, the body was seized and carried to the police post-mortem because the officers of the Raksa police station were present on-site. According to the officials, an investigation is being conducted and additional step will be taken in case the family submitted a complaint.

Stress in the Family Family cited as the primary cause

According to psychiatrist Dr. Shiqafa Jafri of the district hospital, the problem of mobile devices and online content addiction not only concerns children but whole families. Sometimes, the parents become helpless due to the actions their children engage in, which may cause serious stress and depression.

Such family and psychological pressure is perceived to be the outcome of this incident. It reminds society how harmful online addiction could be. The absence of communication and regulation of the screen time of children is slowly disintegrating the family.  

MUST READ: HORRIFIC! New Video Of Hyundai i20 Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Shows Exact Location Of The Blast, Watch

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 4:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jhansimadhya pradeshtrending newsviral news

RELATED News

‘Ghar Jamai Bhi Ban Jaunga’: Maharashtra Farmer’s Son Makes Desperate Plea To Sharad Pawar To Help Him Find A Bride, Here’s What Happened Next

Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; NAAC Issues Show-Cause Over Fake Accreditation

Delhi AQI: Toxic Smog Blankets City For Third Day In A Row

Is Maithili Thakur Poised For Victory? Exit Polls Show Clear Win For The Young Singer, What Drove The Young Singer To Contest Elections

Delhi Blast: Terrorist Dr Umar Spotted on CCTV Entering Capital in i20 with Suspicious Bag in Backseat

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing

Royale Marmo Galleria by Royale Impex

‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI

Bihar Election 2025: Will Schools Remain Open On November 14? Government Provides Big Update

Assam: 15 Arrested For Inflammatory Social Media Posts Linked To Delhi Blast

Punjab Attracts Investor Interest at Hyderabad Roadshow Ahead of Summit 2026

Shane Watson Makes IPL Comeback, Joins KKR As Assistant Coach: All You Need To Know

US Slaps Sanctions On Indian Company For Director’s Role In Iran Missile, Drone Program

Surat industrialist Piyush Desai’s exemplary ‘Hiraba No Khumkar’ initiative for girls’ education

OnePlus 15 India Launch Today: Livestream Details, Expected Features, and Price Revealed

Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing
Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing
Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing
Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing

QUICK LINKS