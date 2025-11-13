Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing

A 38-year-old woman in Jhansi committed suicide, frustrated by her 13-year-old son being addicted to playing the PUBG mobile game. The woman kept telling her son to continue with his studies and avoid the phone but when he disregarded her, she committed suicide.

This had occurred in the RS Residency Colony of Jhansi. Sheila Singh resided there with her husband, Ravindra Pratap Singh and their son. Ravindra is a sales manager in the HDB Finance Company, and they have a son, who is a student in Class 8.

It was about 2 a.m. last night that Ravindra entered the home to visit the prayer room; he discovered the body of Sheila hanging there.

Mother hangs herself to death in Jhansi

The family members claim that Sheila was highly concerned with the studies and future of her son. The boy occupied the majority of his time playing PUBG with his cell phone or watching TV.

After numerous warnings and reprimands, his habits failed to change which caused Sheila to be mentally drained. It has been said that she had just before the incident attempted to counsel her son again but he did not listen.

When the news of the incident came to the Raksa police station, the body was seized and carried to the police post-mortem because the officers of the Raksa police station were present on-site. According to the officials, an investigation is being conducted and additional step will be taken in case the family submitted a complaint.

Stress in the Family Family cited as the primary cause

According to psychiatrist Dr. Shiqafa Jafri of the district hospital, the problem of mobile devices and online content addiction not only concerns children but whole families. Sometimes, the parents become helpless due to the actions their children engage in, which may cause serious stress and depression.

Such family and psychological pressure is perceived to be the outcome of this incident. It reminds society how harmful online addiction could be. The absence of communication and regulation of the screen time of children is slowly disintegrating the family.

