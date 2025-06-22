Live Tv
Home > India > Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde Reaches Kargil To Flag Off The Kargil Half Marathon

Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde Reaches Kargil To Flag Off The Kargil Half Marathon

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde reached Kargil ahead of the Sarhad Shauryathon, set to flag off the Kargil Half Marathon on Sunday. He paid tribute to Kargil War heroes and interacted with locals affected by the post-Pahalgam attack tourism slowdown.

Maharashtra Dy CM Reaches Kargil For Flagging Off Half Marathon

Last Updated: June 22, 2025 05:37:20 IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached Kargil, where he will flag off the Kargil Half Marathon on Sunday.

Ahead of the event, Shinde interacted with local residents and business owners in the Sonamarg and Drass markets on Saturday, whose livelihoods were impacted by a decline in tourism following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Sharing the visuals on X, Eknath Shinde recalled the Kargil War of 1999 and stated that the Sarhad Shauryathon is a tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

“Even though the Kargil War will complete 26 years tomorrow, the memories of this war are still alive in our minds. The memories of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in this war and protected the motherland will be given a unique tribute through this Sarhad Shauryathon,” he wrote.



He added that he would be attending the ceremony in Drass to honour the martyrs of the war.
“I will attend the program to be held in Drass to flag off this Sarhad Shauryathon, which is being organised by the Indian Army, Sarhad Foundation, Pune and Aarham Foundation. I am participating in this ceremony to express my condolences to them and fulfill my duty as an Indian citizen. The memories of those who sacrificed their lives and protected the motherland will be given a unique tribute through this Sarhad Shauryathon,” Shinde added.

According to the website of Sarhad Kargil Marathon, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Sarhad Foundation, Pune, is hosting a marathon to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Zoji La Battle and Rajat Jayanti of Operation Vijay.

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, Inputs taken from ANI.) 

Tags: eknath shindehalf marathonkargil
