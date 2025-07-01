Mahadev Betting App Money Laundering Case: Nitin Tibrewal gets Bail from Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a key development in the Mahadev Betting App Case, the Supreme Court on Monday granted conditional bail to Nitin Tibrewal, a resident of Kolkata, who was arrested on charges of money laundering.

The top court bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice K Vinod Chandran directed Tibrewal to surrender his passport and cooperate with the probe. The Court further instructed that Tibrewal must not contact witnesses or tamper with evidence during the bail period.

Reports suggest that Tibrewal had invested in a company owned by Vikas Chapparia, one of the promoters of the Mahadev betting app and an accused in the case.

Tibrewal was also an alleged shareholder in that company and owned property in Dubai.

Background

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed two chargesheets, naming several accused including the alleged main promoters of the illegal betting and gaming app—Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

Chandrakar and Uppal, both residents of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, were arrested in Dubai and brought to India.

So far, more than a dozen individuals have been arrested in connection with this case.

ED continues its investigation and is currently searching for at least half a dozen more accused involved in the alleged illegal operations.

The FIR was registered by the ED under IPC Sections 120B and 420. It also includes provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on a report by the Chhattisgarh Economic Offence Wing.

