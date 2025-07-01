CAT Revokes Suspension Of IPS Officer Vikash Kumar Vikas Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Case

Live Tv
The Central Administrative Tribunal overturned the Karnataka government's suspension order of IPS officer Vikas Kumar Vikas in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 14:41:42 IST

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday overturned the Karnataka government’s suspension order of IPS officer Vikas Kumar Vikas  in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebration.

The order was issued by a bench comprising Justices BK Shrivatsava and Santosh Mehra.

The tribunal directed the government to reinstate Kumar with all pending benefits and allowances.

Senior advocate Dhyan Chinappa appeared on behalf of Vikas Kumar and argued the case.

