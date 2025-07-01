Firecracker Factory Blast In Tamil Nadu Death Toll Rises To 7

An massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district killed seven workers and injured four others on Tuesday, according to officials. The incident occurred at Gokulesh Fire Works, located in Chinnakamanpatti between Sivakasi and Sattur.

Authorities confirmed that five workers died at the scene, while another died at Sivakasi Government Hospital.

The injured, identified as Manikandan, Lingusamy, Ilakhuraja, and Karuppasamy, are currently undergoing treatment. Police stated that rescue operations are in progress as emergency teams work to clear the debris and search for any more trapped victims.

Massive Blast in Firecracker Unit | Tamil Nadu At least 5 people, including a woman, killed in a powerful explosion at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the site as crackers kept bursting inside. Several severely injured have been rescued so… pic.twitter.com/hlpFeP81mG — Pinky Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) July 1, 2025

Blast Occurs in Mixing Room, Collapses Eight Firecracker Units

The explosion took place in the mixing room while workers were engaged in production work during the morning hours. The blast triggered the collapse of eight adjacent rooms within the factory premises. Fire personnel from Sivakasi and Sattur immediately rushed to the site and began firefighting and rescue operations.

The factory, owned and operated by Kamal Kumar, holds a valid license issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Nagpur. Over 50 workers were present at the facility, which consists of multiple production rooms involved in firecracker manufacturing.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the cause of the explosion. The local police and PESO officials are expected to examine the safety compliance records of the factory.

The Telangana Chemical Factory Blast, 36 Killed

The Virudhunagar explosion occurred just one day after a separate industrial accident in Telangana. A reactor blast at Sigachi Industries’ pharma plant in Pashamylaram claimed the lives of 36 workers.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered a detailed report on the pharmaceutical plant explosion, including prior incidents and preventive measures taken. These back-to-back tragedies have renewed focus on industrial safety protocols and regulatory enforcement in high-risk sectors across India.

