Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > India > Firecracker Factory Blast In Tamil Nadu Death Toll Rises To 7

Firecracker Factory Blast In Tamil Nadu Death Toll Rises To 7

Six workers lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in a massive explosion at a licensed firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district. The blast occurred in the mixing room of Gokulesh Fire Works, leading to the collapse of eight adjoining units and prompting an ongoing rescue operation.

Firecracker Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu - pic credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 14:04:33 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

An massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district killed seven workers and injured four others on Tuesday, according to officials. The incident occurred at Gokulesh Fire Works, located in Chinnakamanpatti between Sivakasi and Sattur.

Authorities confirmed that five workers died at the scene, while another died at Sivakasi Government Hospital.

The injured, identified as Manikandan, Lingusamy, Ilakhuraja, and Karuppasamy, are currently undergoing treatment. Police stated that rescue operations are in progress as emergency teams work to clear the debris and search for any more trapped victims.

You Might Be Interested In

Blast Occurs in Mixing Room, Collapses Eight Firecracker Units

The explosion took place in the mixing room while workers were engaged in production work during the morning hours. The blast triggered the collapse of eight adjacent rooms within the factory premises. Fire personnel from Sivakasi and Sattur immediately rushed to the site and began firefighting and rescue operations.

The factory, owned and operated by Kamal Kumar, holds a valid license issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Nagpur. Over 50 workers were present at the facility, which consists of multiple production rooms involved in firecracker manufacturing.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the cause of the explosion. The local police and PESO officials are expected to examine the safety compliance records of the factory.

The Telangana Chemical Factory Blast, 36 Killed 

The Virudhunagar explosion occurred just one day after a separate industrial accident in Telangana. A reactor blast at Sigachi Industries’ pharma plant in Pashamylaram claimed the lives of 36 workers.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered a detailed report on the pharmaceutical plant explosion, including prior incidents and preventive measures taken. These back-to-back tragedies have renewed focus on industrial safety protocols and regulatory enforcement in high-risk sectors across India.

Must Read: Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Reduced By Rs 58.50, To Be Effective From July 1

Tags: tamil nadu firecracker blasttelangana chemical factory blast
Advertisement

More News

Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal
Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?