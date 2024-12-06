Mahakumbh Mela 2025: How AI Chatbots And Apps Are Transforming Visitor Experience

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will marry tradition with technology with AI chatbots, apps, and Google navigation to improve security, accessibility, and visitor experience from Jan 13 to Feb 26.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a modernistic digital plan to make the participation experience of Mahakumbh Mela 2025 one of the best. This program aims at modernizing the gathering through technology, making navigation easier and services smoother for its visitors as well as participants who cannot attend in person.

The all-inclusive programme is designed to improve the security measures, make entry easier, and deliver fast services.

Digital Tools For Better Mela Experience

To give visitors an advanced and interactive experience, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a new website and mobile app. These platforms offer exhaustive information on ghats, akharas, religious landmarks, and travel options. The app is designed to make visitor experiences more streamlined by ensuring easy access to important details.

It would provide important developments in the future too. Kumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand has also pointed out some such developments while talking with the times of India. As stated, “Work is being done for the chatbot. Through this, devotees will easily reach the camp where they want to go. They will not have to wander anywhere.”

For the first time, advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), chatbots, and Google navigation will be utilized at the Maha Kumbh. AI-powered chatbots will assist devotees in finding their desired locations, while the Prayagraj Mela Authority will monitor services, including the Ganga Aarti Puja, via online platforms. Additionally, 3D images of camps will be available on the official website, enabling visitors to explore accommodations before arrival.

Security And Hygiene Measures

To ensure safety and hygiene, 100 AI-enabled cameras will be installed to monitor activities in real time. These cameras will alert authorities of any security threats. Advanced scanners will also be installed in all toilets to track cleanliness and ensure timely maintenance.

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj and announced a tie-up between the Uttar Pradesh government and Google. This will provide an online view of the tent city, thus offering a holistic virtual experience to those who are unable to attend.

New Attractions And Schedule

Visitors will look forward to experiences like laser shows and water sports. Information regarding them will be available on the main website. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: This Mahakumbh Mela is going to take place from 13th January to 26 February, 2025; thus, this event guarantees a mixture of traditionalism along with technologicalism to form an entirely new experience.

