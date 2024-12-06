Justin Langer Is Thrilled To Have Rishabh Pant On His Side In IPL

The ex-Australia head coach has faced the worst of days as well facing Rishabh Pant throughout the Test series between Australia and India.

The ex-Australia head coach has faced the worst of days as well facing Rishabh Pant throughout the Test series between Australia and India. During the series of Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches 2018/19 and 2020/21, Pant’s blasting batting had blown things wide for Langer. Now Langer, in his affiliated franchise Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, is pleased as a post-paid guy to finally have the energetic young wicket-keeper batter with himself.

Speaking during commentary on the first day of the second Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, Langer expressed his delight at the change. “Rishabh Pant has haunted me the most in the last two series,” he said. “But now, just a week ago, I was thrilled to hear that the Lucknow Super Giants picked him up. He’s no longer my nemesis; he’s my mate now!”

Pant, who had been with the Delhi Capitals, became the costliest player in IPL history after LSG bought him for a record INR 27 crore. Delhi tried to retain him with an RTM card at INR 20.75 crore but stepped aside as LSG raised the stakes. Pant’s new price was just marginally more than Shreyas Iyer, who was signed by the Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore.

Pant made his LSG IPL debut with flashes of what he could be. He struck a couple of boundaries and was looking for a big score when he got dismissed by Australian pacer Pat Cummins for 21 off 35 balls. Though his early dismissal underlined what he could do in a very short space of time.

India, after deciding to bat, could manage a total of 180. Late counter-attacks by Nitish Reddy and R. Ashwin ensured that the Indians crossed the 150-run mark. Langer and the LSG camp will be more than hopeful that Pant goes through with his promise as the tournament progresses.

