Home > India > Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 13:56:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed Ganesh aarti at his residence in Mumbai, as today marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his wife, also performed Anant Chaturthi pooja at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune on Saturday.

Pawar stated that ten days passed “so quickly” and no one even realised, as people were deeply engrossed in devotion. He further said that he prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all.

The Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the citizens to follow police instructions and cooperate fully during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Ajit Pawar said, “Ten days passed so quickly, no one even realised, as everyone was deeply engrossed in devotion. Prayers and rituals were performed. I prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all. During the immersion, all citizens should follow the police’s instructions, cooperate fully, and perform the visarjan on time. May Ganeshotsav conclude smoothly, with proper discipline and order maintained.”

The ‘visarjan procession’ for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has begun in Mumbai, as today marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. A massive crowd of devotees has gathered in the ‘visarjan procession’ of the Lord Ganesh idol. The sound of dhol and nagada is filling the air as devotees joyfully participate in the procession.

‘Ganpati Visarjan’ is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: anant-chaturdashiCM Devendra Fadnavismaharashtramumbai

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence

QUICK LINKS