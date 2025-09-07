Maharashtra: Devotees throng to witness immersion of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Devotees thronged to witness the immersion of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Maharashtra’s Pune in the early hours of Sunday.

The immersion was carried out with traditional Mardani Khel, performances showcasing the valour and martial traditions of Maharashtra.

Pune Joint Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma also performed aarti at the Alka Talkies Chowk on the occasion.

Devotees also gathered in large numbers to witness the procession of Shrimant Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Mandal in Pune.

Earlier, the final journey of Lord Ganesh from the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal also witnessed a grand celebration on the last day of the festival.

At the procession, hundreds of devotees gathered to watch the immersion, while paying a final goodbye to the Lord. In videos, the idol could be seen being taken for a public visual, showered with water and sindoor (vermillion), creating a visual spectacle.

Lalbaugcha Raja, which has been famously drawing visitors throughout the 10-day period, also saw several Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities, including Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani, offering prayers at the pandal.

The procession for the immersion of Nagpur Cha Raja began in the afternoon, with devotees gathered in large numbers to send Bappa home.

Preparations were made for a massive vehicle as many climbed on in the front before bringing the idol out from the pandal. Prior to the immersion, a mangal aarti was performed at the pandal.

People also came in large numbers to witness the grand celebrations at the Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Chowk in Maharashtra.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi culminated on Saturday, with ‘visarjan processions’ across the country. The ‘visarjan’ is observed on the 10th day of the festival, ending on Anant Chaturdashi. Visuals from various pandals have surfaced, showing devotees taking part in processions as they prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesh. (ANI)

