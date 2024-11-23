Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Maharashtra Election Results: MNS Receives A Cold Reception, No Seats For Raj Thackeray’s Party

Following the Maharashtra assembly elections, once again, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) could not make an impact. The party, which fielded 125 candidates, is yet to open its account.

Amit Thackeray’s Bid and MNS Performance

Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, is contesting from Mahim, which is his first foray into electoral politics. He becomes the second member of the Thackeray family to contest in an election, after cousin Aaditya Thackeray. Though Amit is present in the fray, the party is finding it tough to repeat its 2009 performance when it won 13 seats. The party could make hardly one seat in the 2019 election.

Declining Vote Share Over the Years

MNS performance has been consistent for the last few years as well. The party was down from 4.1% votes in 2009 Lok Sabha elections to 1.5% in 2014 sharply. In the next 2019 elections, its vote share decreased to merely 2.25%. It had not contested against BJP in the 2014 elections and its support to Mahayuti in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls did not help it this time either.

Raj Thackeray’s Rhetoric and Promises

In his election campaign, Raj Thackeray bashed the state leadership of its inability to solve ground level issues such as water, electricity, education, or health care. He pointed out at his Thane rally that there is no development in cities when compared to even a global hub like Dubai: “We continue to contest elections on the same issues, while the aspirations of our youth are ignored.”. There is no public infrastructure. What happened with Thane and Mumbai compared to global hubs like Dubai? ” Thackeray said.

Fallout with Shiv Sena and MNS’s Founding Raj Thackeray’s split with the Shiv Sena, led by his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, remains one of the defining moments for MNS. In 2006, Raj Thackeray quit Shiv Sena following a rift with Uddhav; subsequently, he formed MNS. Initially, the agenda of the party included Hindutva and promoting Marathi identity, which helped it gain some support but brought controversy as well.

The MNS workers earlier were often accused of attacking migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. This move attracted criticism from all political wings.
MNS’s Impact on Maharashtra Politics Though the MNS may have had a miserable run in recent elections, it has been able to influence Shiv Sena’s prospects a few times in the past. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the MNS had split the voter base of Marathi-speaking voters, cutting into Shiv Sena’s chances. The party led by Raj Thackeray remains a periodic stormer with its aggressive attitude on local issues and shrill criticism of other political parties.

