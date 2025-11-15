LIVE TV
Maharashtra Shocker: 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies After Forced To Do 100 Sit Ups

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has taken an aggressive stand on the matter and has vowed to keep the school shut unless the teacher is made to face the criminal justice system.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 15, 2025 23:02:57 IST

Kajal, a 6th grade girl aged 12 years and sometimes referred to as Anshika, died after what reportedly was the teacher’s disciplinary measure for her being late to school, who allegedly considered it that way. The misfortune took place on Children’s Day, November 14, when she was said to be given the option of doing 100 sit ups or squats as a punishment. The girl’s family insists that the exercise was performed with her schoolbag on her back, which worsened the already strained area of her lower back.

Kajal’s teacher complained of severe back pain and dismissed her from school. The condition of Kajal was worse when she reached home and therefore she was taken first to a hospital in Nalasopara, which was the nearest to her residence. The doctor there said that she couldn’t be treated and so she was referred to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for further more critical care. However, all the medical interventions were of no use and she sadly passed away.

Local unrest has been ‘the talk of the town’ for the past few days mainly because of the incident and especially parents who are the most vocal ones. The displeasure of parents has been expressed through a demand for punishment that is harshest possible against the school. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has taken an aggressive stand on the matter and has vowed to keep the school shut unless the teacher is made to face the criminal justice system. The government’s intervention has been in the form of a formal investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the teacher’s death. The entire question of the school’s legitimacy is also coming into the limelight, some reports point out that the school might be exceeding the number of students allowed to be present in each class.

Also Read: Jodhpur Horror: Four Women Kill Their 16-Day-Old Nephew by Trampling, Crime Driven By Desperate Desire To Get Married

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 11:02 PM IST
Maharashtra Shocker: 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies After Forced To Do 100 Sit Ups

