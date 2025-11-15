Jodhpur Horror: Four Women Kill Their 16-Day-Old Nephew by Trampling, Crime Driven By Desperate Desire To Get Married

Four women in Jodhpur allegedly trampled a 16-day-old infant to death, claiming the act would help them secure marriage proposals. A report in Bhaskar English quoted officials describing the incident as appearing ritualistic in nature. A viral video shows one of the women holding the baby while chanting, with others joining in. Authorities suggest the chants may have invoked Bheru, a local folk deity.

Father Alleges Brutal Torture Before Death

The child’s father, Poonaram, told Bhaskar that the accused women were his sisters-in-law. “They had been wanting to get married for some time. They trampled my son to death, thinking it would help them get proposals,” he said.

According to the report, Poonaram alleged that the infant, named Pratyush, was subjected to extreme cruelty before his death. He claims the baby’s hands and legs were broken, his throat was pressed to end his life, and clumps of hair were pulled out.

“I want the murderers to get the harshest punishment. Such videos are being made so they can escape the law,” Poonaram added.

Alleged Connection to Occult Practices

Police are investigating whether the killing was linked to alleged occult rituals. Residents say the women regularly performed black magic ceremonies, and lemon-chilli objects were often found outside the home. Authorities received information about the murder around 5:30 am on Saturday.

The mother, Suman, originally from Sansiyon ki Dhani, Gujarawas, had returned to her maternal home for delivery about six weeks ago and gave birth 17 days prior. Police allege that the four sisters exploited a moment when Suman stepped into the bathroom on Friday night to carry out the murder.

Police Action

Authorities have registered an FIR based on the father’s complaint. All four accused women have been detained and are under interrogation. Police confirmed to Bhaskar that they are investigating every angle, including the potential influence of superstitious or ritualistic practices.

