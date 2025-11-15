LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Delhi High Court order crime news Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Delhi High Court order crime news Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Delhi High Court order crime news Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Delhi High Court order
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Delhi High Court order crime news Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Delhi High Court order crime news Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Delhi High Court order crime news Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Delhi High Court order
LIVE TV
Home > India > Jodhpur Horror: Four Women Kill Their 16-Day-Old Nephew by Trampling, Crime Driven By Desperate Desire To Get Married

Jodhpur Horror: Four Women Kill Their 16-Day-Old Nephew by Trampling, Crime Driven By Desperate Desire To Get Married

In Jodhpur, four women allegedly trampled a 16-day-old infant to death, claiming it would secure marriage proposals. Authorities say the act appears ritualistic, with a viral video showing chants invoking a local deity. The baby’s father alleges extreme torture before the child’s death.

Four women allegedly killed a 16-day-old infant in Jodhpur, reportedly for ritualistic reasons linked to marriage proposals. Photos: X.
Four women allegedly killed a 16-day-old infant in Jodhpur, reportedly for ritualistic reasons linked to marriage proposals. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 15, 2025 21:41:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jodhpur Horror: Four Women Kill Their 16-Day-Old Nephew by Trampling, Crime Driven By Desperate Desire To Get Married

Four women in Jodhpur allegedly trampled a 16-day-old infant to death, claiming the act would help them secure marriage proposals. A report in Bhaskar English quoted officials describing the incident as appearing ritualistic in nature. A viral video shows one of the women holding the baby while chanting, with others joining in. Authorities suggest the chants may have invoked Bheru, a local folk deity.

Father Alleges Brutal Torture Before Death

The child’s father, Poonaram, told  Bhaskar that the accused women were his sisters-in-law. “They had been wanting to get married for some time. They trampled my son to death, thinking it would help them get proposals,” he said.

According to the report, Poonaram alleged that the infant, named Pratyush, was subjected to extreme cruelty before his death. He claims the baby’s hands and legs were broken, his throat was pressed to end his life, and clumps of hair were pulled out.

“I want the murderers to get the harshest punishment. Such videos are being made so they can escape the law,” Poonaram added.

Also Read: 17 Children Fall Seriously Ill After Suspected Injection At Telangana’s Nagarjunasagar Hospital

Alleged Connection to Occult Practices

Police are investigating whether the killing was linked to alleged occult rituals. Residents say the women regularly performed black magic ceremonies, and lemon-chilli objects were often found outside the home. Authorities received information about the murder around 5:30 am on Saturday.

The mother, Suman, originally from Sansiyon ki Dhani, Gujarawas, had returned to her maternal home for delivery about six weeks ago and gave birth 17 days prior. Police allege that the four sisters exploited a moment when Suman stepped into the bathroom on Friday night to carry out the murder.

Police Action

Authorities have registered an FIR based on the father’s complaint. All four accused women have been detained and are under interrogation. Police confirmed to Bhaskar that they are investigating every angle, including the potential influence of superstitious or ritualistic practices.

Also Read:  “Ghar lakar dho …”: Video Goes Viral Of Bizarre Cauliflower Transport In Delhi

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 9:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-3india newsJodhpurRajasthan news

RELATED News

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Is ‘Dead Drop’? The Secret Email Technique Suspects Used To Communicate

Goa Shipyard To Build Major Warship-Manufacturing Hub In Machilipatnam; ₹1,500-Cr Investment To Create 6,500 Jobs

Red Fort Reopens For Tourists After Deadly Delhi Blast As ASI Issues Major Safety Update

Who Is Rohini Acharya? RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s Daughter Who Donated Kidney To Him, ‘Disowns’ Family, Know Her Husband & Net Worth

CJI-Designate Justice Surya Kant: High Courts Need To Act As ‘Local Guardians Of Constitutional Rights’

LATEST NEWS

Jodhpur Horror: Four Women Kill Their 16-Day-Old Nephew by Trampling, Crime Driven By Desperate Desire To Get Married

PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India

Viral Video: ‘Indian’ Man Dips Feet in London’s Thames River, Sparks Online Debate, Watch

Globetrotter Event: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli Shine In Star-Studded Varanasi Extravaganza

Donald Trump Likely To Sue BBC For Up To $5 Billion Over Edited Speech Despite Broadcaster’s Apology: Here’s Why

IPL 2026 Retention: Full List of CSK Retained and Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Sanju Samson Deal, Jadeja–Curran Exit, Captain Confirmed, Check Purse

IPL 2026 Full List Of Released & Retained Players, Major Surprises As Teams Reshuffle Squads Ahead Of Mini Auction

20 Million Indians Could Lose Their Jobs Warns Expert, Flags Middle-Class Crisis

Celebrating the Commencement of 32 Years of Service: Prime Cooperative Bank Ltd. Marks Foundation Day

Besame Bollywood Ignites a Bold, Glam Fusion You Can’t Ignore

Jodhpur Horror: Four Women Kill Their 16-Day-Old Nephew by Trampling, Crime Driven By Desperate Desire To Get Married

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jodhpur Horror: Four Women Kill Their 16-Day-Old Nephew by Trampling, Crime Driven By Desperate Desire To Get Married

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jodhpur Horror: Four Women Kill Their 16-Day-Old Nephew by Trampling, Crime Driven By Desperate Desire To Get Married
Jodhpur Horror: Four Women Kill Their 16-Day-Old Nephew by Trampling, Crime Driven By Desperate Desire To Get Married
Jodhpur Horror: Four Women Kill Their 16-Day-Old Nephew by Trampling, Crime Driven By Desperate Desire To Get Married
Jodhpur Horror: Four Women Kill Their 16-Day-Old Nephew by Trampling, Crime Driven By Desperate Desire To Get Married

QUICK LINKS