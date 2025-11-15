“Ghar lakar dho …”: Video Goes Viral Of Bizarre Cauliflower Transport In Delhi

A strange scene on Delhi’s streets has gone viral after large piles of cauliflowers stacked tightly together and barely moving through traffic left people baffled. The vegetables were being hauled openly in the polluted air, fully exposed to dust and grime, raising questions about hygiene and transport practices.

Video Goes Viral

Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Aakash Mehta captured the unusual sight and shared it on Instagram, adding a humorous twist to the chaotic scene. “I wanted to see it go over a speed bump,” the caption on his post reads.

In the video, Mehta can be heard laughing as he jokes about the tightly packed vegetables, “Ghar lakar dho lena bhai… side pe dekh truck ke Fevicol likhha hoga,” implying the cauliflowers looked glued together.

The clip quickly grabbed attention online as viewers reacted to both Mehta’s humour and the questionable hygiene of transporting vegetables so openly on dusty, congested roads.

Social Media Erupts With Jokes & Concerns

The video triggered a wave of reactions across social media. Users cracked jokes, compared the sight to construction materials, and mocked the pollution-heavy journey of the vegetables.

One user wrote, “Tutegi kaise ambuja cement se jo bani hai.” Another added, “In the midst of AQI 600, these vegetables are getting naturally baked in pollutants.”

Others chimed in with comments like, “Soaking in pollution for that smoky flavour,” “Covalent Cauliflower Bond,” and “Crazy Aesthetics… It’s a covalent bond.”

