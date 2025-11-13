LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > ‘Ghar Jamai Bhi Ban Jaunga’: Maharashtra Farmer’s Son Makes Desperate Plea To Sharad Pawar To Help Him Find A Bride, Here’s What Happened Next

A 34-year-old farmer’s son from Maharashtra’s Akola district has written to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, seeking help to find a wife. His heartfelt plea highlights the growing social impact of India’s agrarian crisis, where farmers face not just debt but deep personal isolation.

The man expressed his growing despair about remaining unmarried (PHOTO: X)
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 13, 2025 14:58:09 IST

Son of a 34-year-old farmer in Akola district, Maharashtra has written to the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar requesting his assistance to get a life partner as per reports. 

Personal Plea To Sharad Pawar

The man wrote through his handwritten letter that he was increasingly becoming hopeless about the fact that he is not married and he wrote that, I am getting older and it now feels as though I may never get married. Please take into account my loneliness and assist me to get a life partner hence be able to build a family.

He even went on to say that he was happy to become a ghar jamai, a man who comes to stay with the family of his wife when he gets married and vowed to be a good husband and work hard.

The strange demand throws light on a bigger social problem in certain areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha where farmers usually have a problem with finding brides.

The families are also said to be unwilling to sell their daughters to farming families citing the increasing uncertainties, debts, and the difficulties associated with agriculture.

The Crisis in Agriculture and Marriage

The tendency is indicative of the agrarian crisis that has been experienced in the wider society, with the economic instability not only impacting people in terms of livelihoods, but also the social fabric.

It is in these drought-stricken areas with low yield, and increasing debts that many of the younger farmers find their marriage proposals rejected, a factor that further isolates them and makes them feel hopeless. 

How did Sharad Pawar respond? 

Although Sharad Pawar or the NCP (SP) has not yet officially reacted to this letter by the farmer’s son, the letter has attracted notice on social media with many users outpouring their sympathy to the plight of the farmer and commending his frankness.

In addition to its emotive appeal, it is also a strongly touching reminder of how the agrarian crisis in India is not only a matter of economics, but it also falls in the heart and families, to the most personal levels of life in countryside India.

ALSO READ: Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; NAAC Issues Show-Cause Over Fake Accreditation

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 2:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: maharashtra

QUICK LINKS