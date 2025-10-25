Maharashtra Shocker: Man Slits His Twin’s Throats Over Heated Argument With Wife, Walks In To Police Station To Surrender

A man from Maharashtra, Rahul Chavan, got into a heated fight with his wife while travelling with their two-year-old twin daughters.

The argument escalated so much that his wife decided to leave and head for her parents’ home. After she left, Chavan kept driving with the girls.

Father Murders 2-Year-Old Twin Girls

Then, in a burst of anger, he took the twins into a forest in Buldhana district, at a place called Ancharwadi, and killed them by slitting their throats.

Right after that, Chavan drove straight to the Washim police station and confessed to what he’d done. The police rushed to the scene and found the children’s bodies. Officers said the bodies looked partially burnt, so it seems Chavan tried to burn them to cover up the crime.

Man Confesses to Killing

According to reports, the police haven’t confirmed yet if the girls were set on fire after they died. Forensic teams and doctors are examining the bodies now to figure out exactly what happened.

Senior officers, including DySP Manisha Kadam, showed up at the crime scene to start the investigation. The police inspected the area, documented everything, and started collecting forensic evidence.

