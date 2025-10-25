LIVE TV
Home > India > Aligarh Video: Hindu Temples Vandalised With 'I Love Muhammad' Slogans, Security Tightened Amid Protests

Aligarh Video: Hindu Temples Vandalised With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Slogans, Security Tightened Amid Protests

Tension erupted in Aligarh’s Lodha region after unknown miscreants wrote “I Love Muhammad” on temple walls in Bulaki Gadi and nearby villages. Police erased the slogans, assured strict action, and deployed security forces amid protests by Karni Sena and local residents demanding arrests.

Tensions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh (PHOTOS: X)
Tensions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh (PHOTOS: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 25, 2025 15:25:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aligarh Video: Hindu Temples Vandalised With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Slogans, Security Tightened Amid Protests

The situation was strained in the Uttar Pradesh Aligarh district when unknown miscreants wrote on the walls of several Hindu temples in the Lodha region the slogan I Love Muhammad. The slogan was spray painted or chalked and the locals were outraged over it, leading to the action of the police.

Tension in Aligarh as ‘I Love Muhammad’ Slogans Found on Temple Walls

It is known that the books were a Friday night or a Saturday morning at temples in and around the village of Bulaki Gadi.  Four temples had slogans of I Love Muhammad, police said.

Police claimed that four temples were vandalized. The act was described by officials as a provocation which was aimed at interfering with the harmony among the masses.

UP Police Investigate ‘I Love Muhammad’ Temple Vandalism

In the mean time, the Aligarh SSP reported that he had surveyed religious places in two villages (Bulakgarhi and Bhagwanpor) in the district and found four of them defaced by slogans.

The Aligarh Police posted writing, Thana Lodha, when the Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, inspected all religious sites in the village of Bulakgarhi and Bhagwanpor, on receiving information about religious slogans being written on religious premises.

The four religious sites have had religious slogans that are erased. The villagers have also been discussed with. One past conflict in the village has also come to the fore. Everything is being investigated in a detailed manner. This matter is being registered in a case, and there is strict punitive action against the accused of the incident. And calm reigns at the scene. (sic)

The incident was denounced by locals and organizations, which termed it an effort to stir up unrest. The suspect is that the act is one of the components of the continuing I Love Muhammad campaign that has led to mayhem in several Uttar Pradesh districts including Bareilly, Kanpur, Moradabad and Farrukhabad since September. The campaign has already sparked off violence using posters and slogans.

After the incident, the representatives of Karni Sena, headed by the national vice president, Gyanendra Chauhan, arrived in large numbers at Bulaki Gadi.

They reviewed the temples and demonstrating together with the residents, they demanded arrests and increased security of the temples. People called it a religious insult by the village people and most of the female population and the elderly prayed and called upon peace.

According to media reports some of the residents alleged that it was done by outsiders.

Moreover, the area has increased some security by the PAC and the RAF forces. Senior officers were in charge of a peace committee meeting. Some of the activists claimed that police were destroying evidence, yet some of the writings, although they started to clear them off, were reported by TV9 Bharatvarsh. Special teams of two or three have been established to track the culprits using the CCTV and mobile tracking.

According to DSP Sanjeev Tomar, the slogan I Love Muhammad was discovered in four places and this was done so as to preserve peace and order. More details are awaited.

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 3:25 PM IST
Tags: aligarhhindu-templesI Love Muhammaduttar pradesh

Aligarh Video: Hindu Temples Vandalised With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Slogans, Security Tightened Amid Protests

Aligarh Video: Hindu Temples Vandalised With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Slogans, Security Tightened Amid Protests
Aligarh Video: Hindu Temples Vandalised With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Slogans, Security Tightened Amid Protests
Aligarh Video: Hindu Temples Vandalised With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Slogans, Security Tightened Amid Protests
Aligarh Video: Hindu Temples Vandalised With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Slogans, Security Tightened Amid Protests

QUICK LINKS