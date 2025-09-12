LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology

Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology

Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 16:15:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the state has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state of Iowa in the US.

The chief minister stated that the partnership will focus on collaboration in agriculture, agrotechnology, and other key areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Fadnavis said, “We have signed an important MoU with the state of Iowa. We will work together on agriculture & agro technology, and also collaborate in various sectors…”

Earlier on September 9, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis distributed the seventh instalment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Kisan Yojana, launched for the financial stability of farmers.

According to a release, a total of Rs 1892.61 crore funds were transferred to the bank accounts of 91 lakh 65 thousand 156 farmers in the state.

The Agriculture Department organised a program to distribute the seventh instalment of funds to the eligible beneficiaries under the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana at the Cabinet Hall, 7th Floor, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

At this time, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane and Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar were present on this occasion.

The Central Government launched the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. The state government has launched this scheme on the lines of the scheme. The aim is to contribute to the agricultural expenses by providing direct financial assistance to eligible farmers. In this seventh instalment, the subsidy for April 2025 to July 2025 was given to the beneficiaries.

All the farmer beneficiaries who are included in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana have received the benefit of the state’s Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana. This subsidy will be necessary for farmers in the wake of heavy rainfall.

As per the release, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana of the Central Government, a subsidy of six thousand rupees is given to eligible farmers per year. In addition to this subsidy of the Central Government, the state government is implementing the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana to provide another six thousand rupees per year. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Devendra Fadnavisiowamaharashtramumbaiunited states

RELATED News

PM Modi To Visit Manipur Tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Good That He Is Going’
RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Supreme Court Flags ‘Elite Delhi’ Remark, Demands Nationwide Policy On Crackers And Pollution
CHECK OUT! When Do Govt & Bank Doorstep Camps For Digital Life Certificate 2025 Start? Step-by-Step Guide For Pensioners
763 BRTF sets up play and learning room for children of labourers in Arunachal's Tawang

LATEST NEWS

How Cold Showers Every Morning Can Supercharge Your Energy Levels
Dark Side of Overhydration: Can Too Much Water Be Dangerous
PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target
Asia Cup: From Riz-Bar's absence to emergence of power-hitters; pros, cons for Pakistan
Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology
Nepal Gen-Z protest: Both Houses of Parliament condemn violence, loss of life and property
Shahid Afridi Calls Former Indian Cricketers As ‘Bad Egg’, Says Are Playing Politics With Cricket
"Initially, they criticised me…now they praise me most": Kashmiri singer Masrat Un Nissa on her success after 'Songs of Paradise'
India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…
Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology
Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology
Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology
Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology

QUICK LINKS