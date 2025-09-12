Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the state has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state of Iowa in the US.

The chief minister stated that the partnership will focus on collaboration in agriculture, agrotechnology, and other key areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Fadnavis said, “We have signed an important MoU with the state of Iowa. We will work together on agriculture & agro technology, and also collaborate in various sectors…”

Earlier on September 9, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis distributed the seventh instalment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Kisan Yojana, launched for the financial stability of farmers.

According to a release, a total of Rs 1892.61 crore funds were transferred to the bank accounts of 91 lakh 65 thousand 156 farmers in the state.

The Agriculture Department organised a program to distribute the seventh instalment of funds to the eligible beneficiaries under the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana at the Cabinet Hall, 7th Floor, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

At this time, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane and Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar were present on this occasion.

The Central Government launched the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. The state government has launched this scheme on the lines of the scheme. The aim is to contribute to the agricultural expenses by providing direct financial assistance to eligible farmers. In this seventh instalment, the subsidy for April 2025 to July 2025 was given to the beneficiaries.

All the farmer beneficiaries who are included in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana have received the benefit of the state’s Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana. This subsidy will be necessary for farmers in the wake of heavy rainfall.

As per the release, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana of the Central Government, a subsidy of six thousand rupees is given to eligible farmers per year. In addition to this subsidy of the Central Government, the state government is implementing the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana to provide another six thousand rupees per year. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.