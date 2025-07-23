LIVE TV
Mahashivratri And Shravan Shivratri: All You Need To Know About The Difference Between These Festivals

Mahashivratri And Shravan Shivratri: All You Need To Know About The Difference Between These Festivals

There is a difference between Sawan Shivratri with Mahashivratri, revered festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 23, 2025 03:06:14 IST

Shivratri is celebrated during Shravan month and is called Sawan Shivratri or Shravan Shivratri as per the Hindu calendar. Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on July 23, 2025. Some people get confused occasionally between Sawan Shivratri with Mahashivratri, revered festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. While both are dedicated to lord Mahadeva, they differ in their timing. The ancient scriptures mention that there are 4 main and powerful Shivratri’s in a year, the Mahashivratri, Nitya Shivratri, Masik Shivratri and Sawan Shivratri. Mahashivratri marks the union of Lord Shiva and Shakti while the Sawan Shivratri celebrates the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. 

What is the importance of Sawan Shivratri

According to the Hindu religion, Sawan Shivratri is one of the most sacred days, and on this day, the devotees perform many spiritual rituals to pay their respects to Lord Mahadeva. Lord Shiva is described as Rudra—the destroyer of evil-doers in the Vedas. The Vedas mention that Lord Mahadeva is the god of destruction and storms. who is fear-inducing but benevolent. 

What are the Jalabhishek Timings Of Kanwad Yatra

Jalabhishek (offering water) during the Kanwar Yatra is generally performed on Sawan Shivratri. The Times Now report mentions that the devotees can offer water anytime on this day. However, as per the report, the auspicious time for Jalabhishek is generally considered to be after 3:35 PM. As per the Drik Panchang, the Lord Shiva devotees should take second bath in the evening before performing Shiva Puja or going to temple. They should do the Shiva Puja during night and break the fast next day after taking bath. The devotees must open the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to avail maximum benefit of the Vrat. 

There is one different opinion that devotees should open the fast only when Chaturdashi Tithi gets over. However, as per the beliefs, both Shiva Puja and Parana (पारण) i.e. breaking the fast should be done within Chaturdashi Tithi.

Tags: sawan shivratri celebration

