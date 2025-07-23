Sawan Shivratri On July 23, 2025: Know The Significance Of Shivratri And Jalabhishek Timings Of Kanwad Yatra

According to Hindu calendar, Shivratri falls during Shravan month and is called Sawan Shivratri or Shravan Shivratri. This year, Sawan Shivratri, a festival that holds immense significance for the Lord Shiva devotees will be celebrated on July 23. The devotees observe it with great regards for Lord Mahadeva, also known as Lord Shiva. The Sawan Shivratri festival is primarily dedicated to Lord Shiva, however, Goddess Parvati is also honoured in this festival.

Significance of Sawan Shivratri

As per the Hindu religion, Sawan Shivratri is one of the most sacred days, and the devotees perform many spiritual acts to pay their respects to Lord Mahadeva. Lord Shiva is described as Rudra—the destroyer of evil-doers in the Vedas. As per the Vedas, Lord Mahadeva is the god of storms and destruction who is fear-inducing but benevolent.

What are the Jalabhishek Timings Of Kanwad Yatra

Jalabhishek (offering water) during the Kanwar Yatra is generally performed on Sawan Shivratri. According to the Times Now, the devotees can offer water anytime on this day. However, the report mentions that the auspicious time for Jalabhishek is generally considered to be after 3:35 PM.

According to the Drik Panchang, devotees should take second bath in the evening before doing Shiva Puja or going to temple. The Shiva Puja should be done during night. After doing the puja, the devotees should break the fast next day after taking bath. They should open the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to avail maximum benefit of the Vrat.

There is one contradictory opinion that devotees should open the fast only when Chaturdashi Tithi gets over. However, it is believed that both Shiva Puja and Parana (पारण) i.e. breaking the fast should be done within Chaturdashi Tithi.

