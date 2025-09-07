"Mahayuti govt committed to justice for Maratha, OBC communities": Eknath Shinde

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasised the Mahayuti government’s commitment to ensuring justice for the Maratha and OBC communities, while dismissing any competition for credit.

“We are not in a fight for credit…The Mahayuti government is working to ensure justice for the Maratha community and the OBC community… This government will continue to work for the development of the state and to help the common people,” he said.

The Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to form a six-member cabinet subcommittee to address issues related to the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) community, following the Maratha reservation decision, with two ministers from each party.

This move aims to address the concerns of the OBC community issues, signalling the government’s efforts to provide relief.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has been pressing to include all Marathas under the Kunbi category, a sub-caste classified under the OBC category, which will help the community avail of the benefits of reservation in government jobs and education.

On Tuesday, Jarange ended his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, after accepting the Government Resolution (GR) presented by the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, as he broke down in tears, calling it a “Diwali” for the community.

“Maratha vijay zala aj vijay zala, sukhi zala (Marathas have emerged victorious today and we are happy)”, Jarange said as he was being carried from his protest stage to the ambulance.

Jarange said, “Today is Diwali for us, as we have got what we wanted.” Protesters performed Ganpati Aarti as a gesture of thanks to God; Jarange announced that after the Aarti, the protest would be formally over.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday, also participated in the Ganpati Visarjan occasion and assured a peaceful Visarjan, stating that devotees will face no inconvenience due to robust security arrangements by the police.

“It will be done peacefully. The devotees will not face any kind of trouble. Police have made tight security arrangements,” he said. (ANI)

