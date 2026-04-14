LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Bihar New CM Race: Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades Of Leadership, Son Nishant, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Set For Key Roles

Bihar New CM Race: Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades Of Leadership, Son Nishant, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Set For Key Roles

New Bihar CM: Nitish Kumar Steps Down as Bihar CM After Decades in Power.

Nitish Kumar Resigns as Bihar Chief Minister After Decades in Power (IMAGE: X)
Nitish Kumar Resigns as Bihar Chief Minister After Decades in Power (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 14, 2026 15:34:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar New CM Race: Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades Of Leadership, Son Nishant, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Set For Key Roles

After Decades at the Helm, Nitish Kumar Resigns as Bihar Chief Minister.

(This is a breaking news story…)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: biharBihar Chief Minister newsBihar CMhome-hero-pos-2new cm biharNitish Kumarnitish kumar resignationWhy Did Nitish Kumar Resign

RELATED News

Battle For History: Mamata 4.0, Vijayan 3.0, Stalin 2.0- Can Political Titans Rewrite India’s Incumbency Rulebook In Assembly Elections 2026?

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today

Monsoon 2026 Big Forecast: On-Time, Early or Delayed? What Experts Say

₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto Drops Big Promises For Tamil Nadu – Rail Mega Plan, Murugan Festival Pitch Target DMK

Poila Baisakh 2026: Meaning, Celebrations, Wishes and Where the Bengali New Year Is Celebrated

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Heat Wave Alert: With Mercury Touching 40°C, Authorities Issue Safety Guidelines, Warn Of Fire Risks And Heat-Related Illnesses

US vs China in Strait Of Hormuz Escalates: Sanctioned Chinese Tanker Crosses Hormuz Despite Trump’s Blockade, Iran Mocks US Move — Will This Trigger a Global Crisis?

‘I Am Your Wife’: US Man Dies By Suicide After Google Gemini Asked Him To Join Her In ‘Digital World’—Know How A Romantic Conversation Turns Fatal

JAC Class 11 Result 2026 Declared at jacresults.com, Know How to Check Marks and Download Marksheet

Bihar New CM Race: Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades Of Leadership, Son Nishant, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Set For Key Roles

Mumbai Concert Turns Deadly: Who Were the Two 24-Year-Old MBA Students Killed In Suspected Drug Overdose In Goregaon? Five Held, Including Organisers

Pakistan Essential Drug Price Crisis: Insulin, Thyroid and Medicines See Massive Hike, Doctors Issue Serious Warning

Gujarat TAT HS Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at sebexam.org, Check PDF Download Link and Objection Details

On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor

Fuel Prices in Pakistan Today (14 April 2026): Petrol, Diesel Rates Jump Sharply Up TO 321.17 PKR And More | Check Latest Per Litre Prices and Impact

Bihar New CM Race: Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades Of Leadership, Son Nishant, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Set For Key Roles

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar New CM Race: Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades Of Leadership, Son Nishant, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Set For Key Roles

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar New CM Race: Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades Of Leadership, Son Nishant, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Set For Key Roles
Bihar New CM Race: Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades Of Leadership, Son Nishant, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Set For Key Roles
Bihar New CM Race: Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades Of Leadership, Son Nishant, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Set For Key Roles
Bihar New CM Race: Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades Of Leadership, Son Nishant, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Set For Key Roles

QUICK LINKS