Man Dies After Blowing Himself Up With Gelatin Stick After Family Rejects Relationship With Girl

A man in Karnataka died after blowing himself up with a gelatin stick outside the home of a minor girl whose family had rejected him. Ramachandra, who had earlier faced legal issues over his relationship with the girl, detonated the explosive in a tragic turn of events.

A man from Karnataka has killed himself after detonating a gelatin stick in front of the house of a minor girl with whom he had been love-struck. The incident took place early Sunday morning in Kalenahalli village, Mandya district, after the man identified as Ramachandra took his own life following the rejection of his relationship by the girl’s family.

Ramachandra, a youth from a nearby village in Nagamangala taluk, was said to have been in a relationship with the minor girl, which has resulted in legal trouble for him earlier. Last year, he was arrested under the POCSO Act when he eloped with the girl. The case had earned him a three-month stint in jail. But that didn’t deter him much as he was said to be maintaining contact with the girl even after his release.

According to the police, although the family had initially filed a case against him, they later reached a settlement in court, and the charges were dropped. However, Ramachandra’s ongoing relationship with the girl was not well-received by her family. They had plans to arrange her marriage to another individual once she reached the legal age.

The Shocking Incident

On Sunday morning, Ramachandra came to the girl’s house and, in a desperate act, detonated the gelatin stick he had brought with him. The explosion killed him instantly. According to police, Ramachandra’s family was into the quarrying business, which gave him access to the gelatin sticks—explosive materials commonly used in mining and construction activities.

Gelatin sticks are low-cost explosives used for the support of construction, tunneling, and road building. Not dangerous in themselves, these materials explode only when used with a detonator that Ramachandra employed to commit the fatal act.

Suspicious Circumstances

In a shocking turn of events, Ramachandra’s family has lodged a complaint, terming the death suspicious. The police have initiated an investigation into the case. Although the tragic incident seems to be the result of emotional stress after the rejection by the family, the authorities are further probing the circumstances to ascertain other factors that may have led to the explosion.

ALSO READ | Remembering Vikram Sarabhai On His Death Anniversary, Know About His Contributions To Space