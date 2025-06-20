Manipur Gun Violence Escalates: Kuki Woman Killed In Churachandpur Crossfire, Meitei Farmer Injured In Bishnupur

Ethnic tensions in Manipur flared again on Thursday as two separate incidents of gun violence claimed one life and left another person injured. The first attack injured a 60-year-old Meitei farmer in Bishnupur district, while the second left a Kuki woman dead in Churachandpur.

According to police officials, the first incident occurred around noon in Phubala village of Bishnupur district. Ningthoujam Biren, a farmer, was working in his paddy field near the foothills bordering Churachandpur when he was struck by a bullet. Witnesses reported hearing at least five gunshots fired from the surrounding hills.

“I was working in the fields when I heard five gunshots. One of them hit my arm. We couldn’t even see who fired,” said Biren, speaking from his hospital bed in Bishnupur District Hospital.

Security Heightened as Investigation Begins

Local police have launched an investigation into the Phubala shooting and have confirmed deployment of additional security personnel to prevent further violence. Central forces were also rushed to the site as reinforcements.

A local bandh was enforced in response by villagers of Phubala and adjoining areas, who demanded enhanced security for farmers cultivating land near the sensitive inter-district boundary. Many farmers fear venturing out into their fields due to frequent gunfire and lack of clear demarcation between conflict-prone zones.

Kuki Woman Killed in Crossfire During Area Domination Exercise

Just a few hours after the Bishnupur incident, another tragedy struck in Chingphei, a village in Churachandpur district. Around 3:30 p.m., security forces conducting an area domination operation reportedly engaged in a firefight near the village.

During the crossfire, Hoikholhing Haokip, a woman from the Kuki community, was hit by a stray bullet. She was immediately rushed to Churachandpur District Hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The victim was the wife of Khaikhogin Haokip, the village chief of Langchingmanbi.

While police have not clarified whether she was directly targeted or hit by a stray bullet, officials acknowledged the ongoing volatility in the area. No statement has yet been made by the security forces involved in the operation regarding the source of fire or accountability.

Community Outrage and Demands for Justice

Civil society groups representing the Kuki community have strongly condemned the death of Hoikholhing Haokip and called for an impartial probe. They have demanded justice and accountability from security agencies operating in civilian zones.

Activists and local leaders have also urged the government to exercise restraint in conflict-hit areas and take adequate measures to protect non-combatants, especially women, children, and the elderly.

“This is a painful reminder of how civilians are being caught in the crossfire while the state continues to falter in ensuring peace,” said one Kuki community leader in Churachandpur.

Violence Linked to Deepening Ethnic Rift

These latest events follow closely on the heels of another ethnic clash in Leitanpokpi, Imphal East, where Meitei and Kuki villagers confronted each other over land access disputes. The confrontation highlighted the delicate situation prevailing in the state, where communal trust has steadily eroded since violence first erupted on May 3, 2023.

The conflict, which began as a fallout of tensions over Scheduled Tribe status and land ownership, has since spiralled into widespread ethnic violence, displacing thousands and resulting in numerous casualties.

Since then, hundreds of gunfire incidents have been reported in Manipur, often along the foothill borders between Meitei-dominated valleys and Kuki-dominated hill areas. Despite repeated assurances from the state and central governments, peace remains elusive in large parts of the state.

Security Reinforcements and Calls for Peace

In response to the escalating violence, both state police and paramilitary forces have been mobilised to conflict-prone districts. Officials say patrolling has been intensified in vulnerable pockets, and aerial surveillance is also being used in some areas to monitor movement.

“We are doing everything we can to prevent further bloodshed. But we also need support from local communities to maintain calm,” a senior official from the Manipur Police told reporters.

Meanwhile, both the Meitei and Kuki communities have reiterated the need for peace talks, urging civil society, religious leaders, and political representatives to initiate a path toward reconciliation.

ALSO READ: India Launches Comprehensive Review Of DAP 2020 To Fast-Track Defence Modernisation And Self-Reliance