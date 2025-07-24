Manipur, Meghalaya And Nagaland On High Alert Over Illegal Influx After Assam Eviction Drive

As Assam intensifies its crackdown on encroachers and illegal settlers, the ripple effects are being felt far beyond its borders. The recent eviction drives, particularly in Dhubri and Goalpara, have prompted neighbouring states — Nagaland, Manipur, and Meghalaya — to issue high-level alerts to prevent the influx of displaced individuals.

Three states in the northeast have issued an alert cautioning against the entry of illegal migrants from Assam, where the Himanta Biswa Sarma government has been carrying out massive eviction drives.

The advisory issued by neighbouring Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagaland said all officers concerned should report any movement of suspected illegal migrants immediately. They have to collect the suspects’ biometric and biographic data, too.

The three states are concerned that the encroachers and illegal migrants evicted from Assam government lands may enter their states. Following the advisory issues in Nagaland, the a massive search operations was done in the state based on specific inputs. The Niuland District Administration with the state police and the CRPF carried out checks in mulitple Naka points turned back 200 vehicles carrying evicted individuals.

The Assam government has been carrying out the eviction drives in Dhubri and Goalpara. It found several hectares of government land had been encroached upon by illegal migrants.

The advisory said that all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police must maintain a robust surveillance system across international, inter-state, and inter-district boundaries.