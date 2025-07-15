Manipur: Significant Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition To Bring Normalcy

In a major breakthrough, security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a joint operation in the fringe areas of the valley on 15th July, 2025. Acting swiftly, the joint team comprising Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and CRPF cordoned off the area and conducted a thorough search operation. During the operation, the following items were recovered:

4 AK-56 Rifles

1 M16 Rifle

3 9mm Pistols

5 Hand Grenades

15 AK Magazines

3 M16 Magazines

130 rounds of assorted ammunition

War-like stores including pouches and communication equipment

How much arms and ammunition were recovered?

In a significant development, the security forces in joint operation on Tuesday recovered 86 arms and around 974 different types of ammunition in restive Manipur, officials said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the origin of the weapons and identify individuals or groups involved in storing them. These continued intelligence-led operations represent a major accomplishment for the Manipur Police and security forces in their continued mission to restore peace, uphold public order, and safeguard the lives and property of citizens, the statement said

Statement by the Manipur police

The Manipur Police reaffirms its commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure Manipur. The statement said: “The public is urged to cooperate with the Police and Security Forces and to promptly report any suspicious activity or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.” Senior police officials remain in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring normalcy, maintaining public order, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens, the statement added.