Supreme Court on Monday directed Manipur government to provide details in a sealed cover regarding the dwelling units and properties that were either fully or partially destroyed, as well as those that were encroached upon during the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

The court also asked the state to outline the actions it has taken against the culprits and encroachers.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar scheduled the next hearing for the week starting January 20, 2024. The court’s direction comes amid ongoing concerns over the impact of the violence on both the victims and the state’s ability to ensure accountability.

In a previous ruling in August 2023, the Supreme Court had ordered the formation of a committee of three former women high court judges to oversee relief and rehabilitation for the victims, along with ensuring fair compensation.

The court also appointed former Maharashtra police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the investigation into the criminal cases related to the violence.

The violence in Manipur erupted on May 3, 2023, during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts. The march was organized to protest the demand of the majority Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe status. Since the outbreak, more than 160 people have been killed, and hundreds more have been injured in the clashes.

The situation has resulted in widespread displacement and destruction of property, with many communities now facing severe hardships.

Court’s latest order underscores the gravity of the situation, focusing not only on the immediate relief efforts but also on the state’s responsibility to address the broader issues of property destruction and illegal encroachment during the unrest. The state government’s response, including details of its efforts to restore normalcy, will be pivotal in the upcoming hearings.

The court’s involvement highlights need for a structured and effective approach to tackling the aftermath of the violence and ensuring justice for all affected parties.

