Monday, December 9, 2024
Massive Fire Erupts At Restaurant In Rajouri Garden, Delhi; Fire Engines Deployed To The Scene

A massive fire broke out at a popular restaurant in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area on Monday, causing significant concern among locals and authorities. The fire, which started at the Jungle Jamboree restaurant, quickly spread, engulfing the building and prompting emergency services to respond swiftly.

In response to the rapidly growing blaze, at least 10 fire engines were dispatched to the scene, along with several fire tenders, to control and extinguish the flames. The fire, which is said to have started around midday, created a chaotic situation in the busy commercial area, with thick smoke billowing into the sky. Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent any casualties or injuries from the fire.

Firefighters have been working relentlessly to bring the blaze under control. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine whether it was due to an electrical fault or another issue. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties, as emergency services quickly evacuated people from the building.

Jungle Jamboree, a well-known dining spot in Rajouri Garden, is popular for its vibrant décor and theme-based ambiance. The restaurant’s staff and patrons were reportedly evacuated in time, preventing what could have been a much worse situation.

Authorities are now focused on assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire. The incident has raised concerns about fire safety protocols in commercial establishments, prompting officials to review safety measures in similar businesses around the area. Further updates are expected as fire-fighting operations continue.

