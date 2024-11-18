Manipur Violence: Two Bodies, Including 2-Year-Old, Found In River

Tensions in Manipur's Imphal rise after six bodies, including three children, were found in Jiribam district. Authorities suspended internet services as protests erupted, with victims believed to be killed by suspected Kuki militants.

Tensions in the capital city of India’s northeastern state of Manipur have further heightened with the discovery of six dead bodies, including three children, in Jiribam district. Authorities responded to increasing violence by suspending internet services across several districts to prevent the spread of unrest. The victims are believed to have been killed by suspected Kuki militants in a brutal attack that has sparked widespread protests.

Gruesome Discovery: Bodies Recovered in River

Laisharam Herojit, a resident of one of the relief camps said that his whole family was among the dead. His two-year-old son’s severed head was found floating in a river. The partially decomposed body of his 65-year-old mother was also found floating in the same river. On Monday, when exchanges of firing took place between militants and CRPF, Herojit’s wife and the two children and his mother-in-law, wife’s sister, and her son were kidnapped.

Further Violence Flares as Protests Escalate

Violent protest erupted in the town of Jiribam on Sunday after the discovery of the dead bodies, with attempts at arson and vandalism of houses that belonged to Hmar families and at least four churches. The violence continued well into the night, during which mobs attacked vehicles and properties, including homes belonging to several BJP leaders. A mob tried to attack Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s private residence, but he was not present there either.

Protests Go Upwards: Sec Forc Clash

Police stepped in to fire blank and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The highway leading to Singh’s house was marked by burning tyres. Night on Saturday turned panic into riots as mobs attacked BJP offices and vehicles. What started as a protest over the finding of bodies quickly mushroomed into a protest against the killings of allegedly raped women and children by militants.

Political Impact: NPP Withdraws Support from BJP Government

The National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew support from the BJP government in Manipur after the unrest. Political implications in the deepening crisis of the state concern the clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities and violence spreading across the state since June. The situation remains volatile as clashes between communities and government forces continue to escalate.

