Six Killed After Mini-Van Rammed Into Truck On Yamuna Expressway In UP's Mathura

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 17:40:19 IST

At least six people died and two sustained injuries after a mini-van rammed into a heavy truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at the Baldev area in the Mathura district on Saturday morning, police confirmed.

Police Statement 

As per news agency PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, “The accident took place at milestone 140 at around 3 am. The Agra-bound mini-van rammed into a heavy vehicle, possibly due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel.”

“Six people died on the spot, while two have sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a hospital,” the officer added. The family members of the deceased have been informed, and further action is being taken, the Senior SP further noted.

Separate Incident

A similar incident took place when a private bus on its way from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh overturned near milestone 131 at around 4 am. The Senior SP revealed that eight injured people were admitted to the District Hospital in Mathura, while the remaining nine were taken to the SN Medical College in Agra.  

The police team suspects that the driver might have fallen asleep while driving.

