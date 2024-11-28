Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
‘Manyavar Kurta Delivered In 8 Minutes’: Here’s How Swiggy Instamart Saves Groom From A Mishap

In a viral post on X, user Ramnath Shenoy, who is Senior Director of SpotDraft - who is also the groom this year, shares how a mishap on his wedding was rectified online.

In a transforming generation where most of the purchase is done online, whereas our parents often choose to go for offline shopping, the latest incident in Bengaluru highlights how transformative online shopping can be.

In a viral post on X, user Ramnath Shenoy, who is Senior Director of SpotDraft – who is also the groom this year, shares how a mishap on his wedding was rectified online.

On the day of his Haldi ceremony, a key pre-wedding ritual, he forgot to bring the all-important yellow kurta he was supposed to wear for the festivities. But instead of succumbing to panic or family wrath, Shenoy turned to Swiggy Instamart, and the result was nothing short of miraculous.

Shenoy described how Swiggy Instamart came to his rescue in record time. “36 hours to my wedding, and Swiggy Instamart deserves a seat at the mandap! Haldi morning chaos = forgot my yellow kurta. Family wrath loading… until Instamart saved the day with a Manyavar kurta in 8 minutes (here’s me rocking it 10 minutes later),” he wrote, along with a picture of him proudly wearing the kurta.

The drama didn’t end there. As Haldi festivities often involve splashes of water, Shenoy soon found himself drenched, only to realize he had no backup undergarments.

Once again, Swiggy Instamart came through, delivering a fresh pair within 10 minutes.

Amused by the series of events, Shenoy jokingly tweeted, “At this rate, I might just add them to the invite list. Fingers crossed for no more surprises.”

Shenoy’s story quickly gained traction online, with many applauding the convenience of instant delivery services in unexpected situations. Swiggy’s official customer care handle also chimed in, responding, “Your kind words mean the world to us, Ramnath! We’re committed to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all our users.”

The incident sparked conversations about the increasing reliability of online platforms in comparison to traditional shopping. While some may still favor the conventional approach, Shenoy’s story is a testament to the convenience and adaptability of modern services like Swiggy Instamart, especially during life’s most crucial moments.

As weddings are known for their unpredictable surprises, this Bengaluru groom’s experience stands out as a reminder of how technology and instant delivery services can step in to save the day—literally in just a few minutes! For Shenoy, Swiggy Instamart not only provided essential items but also created a story he’ll likely recount for years to come.

Also Read: Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

