Medical Aid And Hope Delivered To Flood-Stricken Villages By AIIMS And Voice Of Amritsar

AIIMS New Delhi in collaboration with Voice of Amritsar today reached Ramdas, Machhiwal, and Ghonewal after paying obeisance at Baba Budha Sahib Samadh Gurdwara and conducted medical camps for flood-affected families.

The dedicated team of AIIMS New Delhi, went door-to-door in Ghonewal and Machhiwal, braving tough conditions to deliver medicines directly to the needy. These villages, lying next to the Dhussi embankment, suffered the worst damage from the breaches, and the scars of devastation are still clearly visible.

Though the waters have receded, the farmers’ road to recovery is long. Yet, their spirit, and the help pouring in from all corners, keeps hope alive for an early revival.

Ace Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi along with Kapil Sharma, stood firmly behind this noble cause, strengthening our mission to reach the most affected.

The team extended special thanks to Ram Singh, Tejinder Singh, and Charan Singh Galib of Bharti Majdoor Kisan Union for providing essential logistics and the pilot vehicle that made this mission possible.

𝗔𝗜𝗜𝗠𝗦 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 today went deep into the remotest flood-affected areas of 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗱𝗮𝘀, and door-to-door at 𝗚𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗮 & 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗮 villages, adjoining 𝗧𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗱 on the banks of River 𝗥𝗔𝗩𝗜.

With the support of 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗯𝗶𝗿 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶, whose songs “𝗗𝗶𝗹 𝗟𝗮 𝗚𝗮𝗲 𝗞𝘂𝗱𝗶 𝗚𝘂𝗷𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗗𝗶” and “𝗞𝗼𝗸𝗮 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗮 𝗞𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝗞𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮 𝗞𝗼𝗸𝗮” lifted spirits, and with the relentless work of the 𝗩𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗺𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘀𝗮𝗿 team, we reached people cut off from the world to bring them care, medicine, and hope.

This mission is not just about relief- it is about standing shoulder to shoulder with our people in their hardest hours.

