Meet ‘Param’: India’s Most ‘Powerful’ Indigenous Robodog Developed By Bengaluru Startup; Here’s What We Know

Param: Amid the controversy involving Galgotias University at the India AI Impact Summit, a new video of an indigenous robot dog developed by a Bengaluru startup has gone viral. The quadruped robot, named PARAM, has been built by General Autonomy, which claims it is a fully homegrown innovation.

‘PARAM’ Goes Viral After Summit Row

In a strongly worded post on ‘X’, General Autonomy introduced PARAM as “India’s most powerful indigenous robot dog,” asserting that it was neither assembled from imported kits nor purchased from abroad, but entirely built in India.

The company also shared footage of the robot being demonstrated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and earlier videos showing PARAM interacting with a street dog in Bengaluru to highlight its mobility and sensing capabilities.

Galgotias University Under Fire

The development comes days after Galgotias University faced criticism for showcasing a robotic dog named ‘Orion’ at the India AI Impact Summit, claiming it was developed by its Centre of Excellence.

However, social media users alleged that the robot resembled the Unitree Go2, manufactured by China-based Unitree Robotics and widely used in global robotics research.

Following the backlash, summit organisers reportedly shut down the university’s stall. The institution later issued an apology, stating that the confusion arose due to a staff member’s lack of awareness about the robot’s technical origin.

Meet ‘PARAM’

According to General Autonomy, PARAM runs on an Nvidia Jetson GPU and specialized actuators, reportedly the only non-Indian components in the system. The startup focuses on building intelligent home robots and AI systems designed for industrial automation.

Founded in 2023 by Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Pratap Singh, the Bengaluru-based company aims to transform factory automation. Earlier, Ahsan had said the firm’s mission is to “revolutionise the future of factories” by making manufacturing safer, more efficient and more agile.

As the debate over indigenous innovation versus imported technology continues, PARAM has emerged as a symbol of India’s growing ambitions in robotics and artificial intelligence.

