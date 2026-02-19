India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi Meets World Tech Giant Leaders, Bets for Safe AI, Warns Against Deepfakes

PM Modi Joins Global Leaders at Bharat Mandapam

In a striking show of global collaboration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed with international leaders, heads of state, and top tech executives for a ceremonial group photograph at Bharat Mandapam, marking the start of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The image captured the Prime Minister alongside influential figures such as Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Alexandr Wang, Meta’s Chief AI Officer; and Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic.

This iconic photograph symbolized the summit’s commitment to uniting policy makers and innovators, highlighting a shared vision for advancing human-centered AI while fostering global technological cooperation.

Cultural Welcome Sets Collaborative Tone

International dignitaries, including Antonio Guterres and Kristalina Georgieva, were greeted with a cultural showcase featuring traditional instruments like drums, nadaswaram, and tanpura. PM Modi personally welcomed each guest, including Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Andrej Plenkovic, Aleksandar Vucic, Sebastien Pillay, Alar Karis, Petteri Orpo, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Bharrat Jagdeo.

These ceremonial greetings set a collaborative and respectful tone for the high-level discussions scheduled throughout the day.

Bilateral Meetings with World Leaders and Tech CEOs

During the first day of the summit, PM Modi conducted nine bilateral meetings with heads of state and two exclusive sessions with global CEOs. These included discussions with Bhutan’s PM Tobgay, Spain’s Pedro Sanchez, Croatia’s PM Plenkovic, Sundar Pichai, and Vinod Khosla, emphasizing India’s commitment to private-public partnerships in AI governance.

India is not just a part of the AI revolution, but is leading and shaping it. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

https://t.co/m14PGy4LvI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2026

Reflecting on the meeting with Croatia’s Prime Minister, PM Modi posted on X:

“Held fruitful discussions with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic. We discussed how to add momentum to our bilateral partnership in areas such as technology, innovation, shipbuilding, blue economy and boosting connectivity through the IMEEC corridor.” He also highlighted his discussion with Estonia’s President:

“Had an excellent meeting with President Alar Karis of Estonia, a nation which has made remarkable strides in tech and AI. Discussed how to add further vigour to our economic partnership, particularly in the context of the India-EU FTA, which is a historical agreement.”

PM Modi’s Keynote: AI for Humanity

In his keynote address, PM Modi elaborated on India’s vision of democratizing AI and emphasized the importance of using technology for the welfare of all:

“I welcome you all to the most historic AI Summit of the world. India is the centre of the world’s largest tech pool. It is a matter of pride for the Global South that the AI summit is being organised in India. When signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the entire world would one day be connected in real time. Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact.”

He further highlighted human-centric AI:

“Bharat looks at AI in beneficial way and that’s why we chose ‘Sarwajan Hitaye, Sarwajan Sukhaye’ as our theme. We need AI to be democratic for all, especially Global South. AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold. There is only one difference: this time the speed is unprecedented and the scale is also unexpected.”

On responsibility and the present application of AI, PM Modi said:

“We have to have a big vision and shoulder an equally big responsibility. Along with the present generation, we also have to worry about what form of AI we will hand over to the coming generations. Therefore, the real question today is not what Artificial Intelligence can do in the future. The question is, what do we do with Artificial Intelligence in the present? Such questions have come before humanity before. The most powerful example is nuclear power. We have seen its destruction and its positive contribution has also been seen.”

He emphasized AI as a transformative force:

“AI is a transformative power. If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution. How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive, this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit. The theme of this summit clearly reflects the perspective from which India views AI. Welfare of all, the happiness of all. This is our benchmark…”

Seven Thematic Pillars of the Summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted in New Delhi, revolves around seven thematic areas:

AI for Economic Growth and Social Good

Democratising AI Resources

Safe and Trusted AI

And four additional themes aligned with People, Planet, and Progress

These thematic working groups aim to strengthen AI governance, ensure ethical development, and integrate global policy with technological innovation.

Evening Cultural Programme and Dinner

The day concluded with a formal dinner and cultural programme hosted by PM Modi for heads of state and international guests. Sharing images on social media, he noted:

“With world leaders at the AI Impact Summit dinner and cultural programme. The cultural programme at Bharat Mandapam showcased India’s rich heritage and traditions!”

(With Inputs From ANI)