Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Police Reach Crime Scene With Accused For Reconstruction Of Crime Scene

A Meghalaya Police team reached Wei Sawdong Falls in Cherrapunji (Sohra) on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi. The crime scene, where Raja was allegedly killed during his honeymoon, is being secured for an imminent reconstruction.

The police were accompanied by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

A Forensic Crime Scene Unit is expected to conduct a detailed recreation of the sequence of events.

All five accused—Sonam Raghuvanshi (Raja’s wife), Raj Kushwaha, Akash, Vishal, and Anand—will reportedly be present during the exercise.

Murder Weapon Recovered

Police sources confirmed the recovery of a sharp-edged weapon, allegedly used in the murder, which was reportedly purchased in Guwahati.

The East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated that the investigation is progressing steadily and a chargesheet will be filed within the stipulated legal timeframe.

Family Demands Narco Test

Raja’s family, particularly his brother Vipin Raghuvanshi, has raised suspicions over inconsistencies in the accused’s statements.

He has publicly called for a narco test on all five accused, stating that they may be concealing vital information.

In Indore, Raja’s other brother Sachin Raghuvanshi led a candlelight march demanding justice and a transparent probe into the case.

“We will go to any extent to ensure justice for Raja,” he told reporters.

Political Response

Reacting to public concerns, Meghalaya BJP President Rikman G Momin urged people not to generalize the crime as reflective of the state’s safety. “Meghalaya is a peaceful, tourist-friendly state.

This incident should not tarnish its image. We thank the police for their efficient action,” he said.

