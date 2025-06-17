Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Police Reach Crime Scene With Accused For Reconstruction Of Crime Scene

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Police Reach Crime Scene With Accused For Reconstruction Of Crime Scene

Meghalaya Police, accompanied by key accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and three others, reached Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra to prepare for the crime scene reconstruction in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 13:15:00 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A Meghalaya Police team reached Wei Sawdong Falls in Cherrapunji (Sohra) on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi. The crime scene, where Raja was allegedly killed during his honeymoon, is being secured for an imminent reconstruction.

The police were accompanied by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

A Forensic Crime Scene Unit is expected to conduct a detailed recreation of the sequence of events.

All five accused—Sonam Raghuvanshi (Raja’s wife), Raj Kushwaha, Akash, Vishal, and Anand—will reportedly be present during the exercise.

Murder Weapon Recovered

Police sources confirmed the recovery of a sharp-edged weapon, allegedly used in the murder, which was reportedly purchased in Guwahati.

 The East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated that the investigation is progressing steadily and a chargesheet will be filed within the stipulated legal timeframe.

Family Demands Narco Test

Raja’s family, particularly his brother Vipin Raghuvanshi, has raised suspicions over inconsistencies in the accused’s statements.

He has publicly called for a narco test on all five accused, stating that they may be concealing vital information.

In Indore, Raja’s other brother Sachin Raghuvanshi led a candlelight march demanding justice and a transparent probe into the case.

“We will go to any extent to ensure justice for Raja,” he told reporters.

Political Response

Reacting to public concerns, Meghalaya BJP President Rikman G Momin urged people not to generalize the crime as reflective of the state’s safety. “Meghalaya is a peaceful, tourist-friendly state.

This incident should not tarnish its image. We thank the police for their efficient action,” he said.

ALSO READ: IMD Weather Update: Red Alert In Kerala, Rain Predicted In Delhi And Karnataka

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?