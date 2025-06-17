IMD Weather Update: Red Alert In Kerala, Rain Predicted In Delhi And Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red notice for five districts in Kerala, predicting very heavy rain until June 18. This is because the monsoon is getting stronger across the southern state.

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are on red alert because there is a chance of very heavy rain that could reach 204.4 mm in 24 hours. In addition, an orange alert has been issued in nine other districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad warning of very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm.

A yellow alert remains in place for the rest of the state, signalling continued rain and the need for caution.

The IMD stated that the southwest monsoon has advanced into several parts of the central Arabian Sea, northern Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. This widespread advancement signifies the deepening grip of the monsoon system over the Indian subcontinent.

Authorities have reacted by asking citizens in Kerala to stay vigilant, particularly in landslide prone and low-lying areas, and emergency services are on standby.

Kerala Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes O R Kelu has asked officials to ensure that key services are available in tribal hamlets located in remote forested areas. These services include food, communications, and medical emergency services which are crucial to preventing isolation in heavy rainfall, according to a PTI report.

Meanwhile, it is also likely to rain and thunderstorm in New Delhi today. According to the IMD forecast, there will be a partly cloudy sky and light to moderate rain with possible gusts of up to 40–50 kmph, and up to 60 kmph during the evening or night.

The capital’s temperature is expected to hover between 35°C and 37°C during the day, while minimum temperatures will likely stay between 26°C and 28°C, which is within the seasonal average.

Elsewhere, Karnataka is witnessing normal monsoon conditions, though heavy rainfall is expected to continue. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has confirmed this aligns with the IMD’s projection of 110% above-normal rainfall for June 2025, excluding pre-monsoon showers.

Since the official beginning of the southwest monsoon on June 8 several rivers around and in the state, the water levels have surged at an extreme rate of rises, alarming the disaster management agencies since this duration of intense activity was a first and also stood at ending June 15, 7 PM, which increases the risk of flooding occurring in various districts.

As monsoon rain is expected to continue to increase, people in Kerala, Delhi, and Karnataka are increasingly being interviewed to be vigilant through official alerts, travel less, and be prepared for any anticipated emergencies from weather conditions.

Monsoon 2025 and IMD red alerts and rainfall warnings in these states confirm a dire need for disaster preparedness and coordination at the community level between agencies across some of India’s rain-affected areas.

ALSO READ: Cyprus Honour For PM Modi Brings Quiet Delhi Road Into Limelight