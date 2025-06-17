Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > IMD Weather Update: Red Alert In Kerala, Rain Predicted In Delhi And Karnataka

IMD Weather Update: Red Alert In Kerala, Rain Predicted In Delhi And Karnataka

IMD has issued red alerts for five Kerala districts including Malappuram and Kozhikode amid heavy monsoon rain expected till June 18. Rainfall also predicted in Delhi and Karnataka. Southwest monsoon shows unusual intensity with 110% above-average rainfall forecast, raising flood risks in several regions.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 10:43:02 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red notice for five districts in Kerala, predicting very heavy rain until June 18. This is because the monsoon is getting stronger across the southern state.

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are on red alert because there is a chance of very heavy rain that could reach 204.4 mm in 24 hours. In addition, an orange alert has been issued in nine other districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad warning of very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm.

A yellow alert remains in place for the rest of the state, signalling continued rain and the need for caution.

The IMD stated that the southwest monsoon has advanced into several parts of the central Arabian Sea, northern Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. This widespread advancement signifies the deepening grip of the monsoon system over the Indian subcontinent.

Authorities have reacted by asking citizens in Kerala to stay vigilant, particularly in landslide prone and low-lying areas, and emergency services are on standby.

Kerala Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes O R Kelu has asked officials to ensure that key services are available in tribal hamlets located in remote forested areas. These services include food, communications, and medical emergency services which are crucial to preventing isolation in heavy rainfall, according to a PTI report.

Meanwhile, it is also likely to rain and thunderstorm in New Delhi today. According to the IMD forecast, there will be a partly cloudy sky and light to moderate rain with possible gusts of up to 40–50 kmph, and up to 60 kmph during the evening or night.

The capital’s temperature is expected to hover between 35°C and 37°C during the day, while minimum temperatures will likely stay between 26°C and 28°C, which is within the seasonal average.

Elsewhere, Karnataka is witnessing normal monsoon conditions, though heavy rainfall is expected to continue. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has confirmed this aligns with the IMD’s projection of 110% above-normal rainfall for June 2025, excluding pre-monsoon showers.

Since the official beginning of the southwest monsoon on June 8 several rivers around and in the state, the water levels have surged at an extreme rate of rises, alarming the disaster management agencies since this duration of intense activity was a first and also stood at ending June 15, 7 PM, which increases the risk of flooding occurring in various districts.

As monsoon rain is expected to continue to increase, people in Kerala, Delhi, and Karnataka are increasingly being interviewed to be vigilant through official alerts, travel less, and be prepared for any anticipated emergencies from weather conditions.

Monsoon 2025 and IMD red alerts and rainfall warnings in these states confirm a dire need for disaster preparedness and coordination at the community level between agencies across some of India’s rain-affected areas.

ALSO READ: Cyprus Honour For PM Modi Brings Quiet Delhi Road Into Limelight

Tags: delhiimd weather updatekarnatakakerala
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?