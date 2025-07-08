Meghalaya: Mother Files Police Complaint After Son Allegedly Tortured At Police Station

A serious allegation of custodial torture has emerged from Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, where a 19-year-old youth was reportedly subjected to inhumane treatment while in police custody.

The mother of the victim, Mildred Jyrwa, has filed a formal complaint with the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, on July 7, 2025, demanding justice and accountability for the alleged police misconduct.

According to the complaint, Jyrwa voluntarily took her son, Getwin Jyrwa (19), to the Sohra Police Station around 9 AM after learning that the police were looking for him. Shockingly, by 8 PM on the same day, her son was returned in a severely injured condition and has been hospitalized ever since. He is expected to be discharged on July 7.

The mother alleges that during his time in custody, her son was subjected to physical torture and was even forced to drink water from a toilet inside the station. She questions why such extreme and degrading treatment was inflicted if her son was merely a suspect and not yet convicted.

“If my son had committed a serious crime, the police should have followed the due process of law. Instead, the officers took the law into their own hands and inflicted first-degree punishment within the police station itself,” she wrote in her complaint.

Mildred Jyrwa has requested that the police personnel involved in the incident be held accountable for what she described as a gross violation of her son’s human rights and dignity. She has urged the Superintendent of Police to take immediate and necessary action against those responsible.

Officials have not yet issued a formal statement regarding the allegations. The incident has raised fresh concerns over custodial practices and human rights violations in police stations across the region. As per police sources, the SDPO is enquiring into the matter and will submit report. Action will be taken on the report accordingly as per the findings.

ALSO READ: School Bus Crossing A Railway Track Collides With A Passenger Train In Tamil Nadu, 2 Students Killed