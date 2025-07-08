LIVE TV
Home > India > School Bus Crossing A Railway Track Collides With A Passenger Train In Tamil Nadu, 2 Students Killed

School Bus Crossing A Railway Track Collides With A Passenger Train In Tamil Nadu, 2 Students Killed

A passenger train collided with a school van near Semmanguppam in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Tuesday morning, killing two children and injuring several others. The van was crossing an unmanned railway track when the speeding train struck it, dragging the vehicle several feet.

2 studebts killed after a school van collides with train (Pic credit: Canva AI)

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 09:43:46 IST

This tuesday, a tragic incident shook the nation when a school bus van carrying students collided with a moving passenger train. The railway track was an unmanned track, when at 7am the train travelling from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai, crashed into it.

The Driver Failed To Spot The Train

The accident left many in shock, as the school van driver failed to track the train while attempting to cross the track. The school van was carrying 5 students who were rushed to the Cuddalore Government Hospital in an emergency ward. The latest info confirms that two children have succumbed to their injuries, while others remain in crtical condition. 

The locals alleged that the railway authorities failed to maintain proper safety at the crossing. Eyewitnesses claimed the railway gatekeeper at the unmanned crossing had fallen asleep and did not close the gate on time. Police officials also reached the scene to manage the crowd and begin initial inquiry procedures.

Police have started an investigation into the fatal crash, and railway officials have initiated a separate inquiry into the alleged safety lapse. Authorities are examining whether negligence played a role in the incident. 

Railway Safety in Focus After Chidambaram Tragedy

This accident has reignited concerns about unmanned level crossings across India. Authorities face increasing pressure to enhance safety infrastructure and monitoring mechanisms. As the investigation progresses, communities in Cuddalore and beyond mourn the young lives lost and await concrete action to prevent similar incidents.

Tags: Passenger TrainSchool Vantamil nadu

