MiG-21: Six decades of glory shown at Chandigarh Air Base before fighter jets' final retirement on Sept 26

Chandigarh [India], September 24 (ANI): After serving for six decades, the iconic MiG-21 is going to retire on September 26. A full-dress rehearsal ahead of the retirement ceremony on September 26 was held on Wednesday at the Chandigarh Air Base.

The MiG-21 aircraft flew over Chandigarh Air Base, executing amazing aerobatic feats. The aircraft demonstrated their agility while flying in Badal and Panther formations before intercepting a Jaguar in midair. A demonstration of the Air Warriors Drill, aerial performance by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team and para-landings by the Akash Ganga team were also featured at the event. A ceremonial water-cannon salute marked the end of the full dress rehearsal.

After the full dress rehearsal, talking to ANI, Air Force Spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh said that, “It is an emotional moment for everyone, especially the pilots who have flown the MiG-21. This fighter plane has served for more than six decades. It was inducted in 1963 into the Indian Air Force. This iconic fighter plane took part in the 1965 war operations. In 1971 war MiG-21 was fully deployed. We have used them extensively in that war. It was used in bombing role, notable one was bombing on Tej Gaon and Kurmitola airfield. In East Pakistan, most of the operations were done from that airfield. Attack on the governor’s residence by MiG-21 led to Pakistan’s surrender with 93 thousand PoW.”

“In 1999, during Operation Safed Sagar, MiG-21 was deployed, and with this aircraft, we destroyed Pakistan’s control and command centres at those heights. Subsequently, it was also deployed in various international exercises. In 2019, Operation Balakot, with this aircraft, Abhinandan shot down an F-16. In the latest Operation Sindoor, it was deployed operationally. Now, after 62 years, we are here at the same place where it was inducted. It was inducted as the first supersonic and not the last squadron of MiG-21, which we are flying,” Wg Cdr told ANI.

IAF Spokesperson informed that, “Our chief of air staff will also paying tribute the MiG-21 by flying the last mission. At the retirement ceremony, we are going to fly the two formations: Badal formation and Panther formation. In the last formation, the LCA Tejas will be one, which will be taking over from the MiG-21.”

Talking about the significance of MiG-22, Group Captain Indraneel Nandi said to ANI, “It has had a very rich and powerful history in the Indian Air Force. Not only in operational roles but also in the training roles. We all have learned the fighter flying with this aircraft. It does hold a very special place in the heart of all in the Airforce.”

Talking about the replacement of MiG-21, the Group Captain said, “Tejas was planned as the replacement of MiG-21. As time has passed, the Tejas itself has been upgraded, keeping in mind the reality of modern-day combat. I am sure that Tejas will do a great job while replacing and carrying the legacy of MiG-21.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.