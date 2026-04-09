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Home > India News > MIICCIA Organises Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 In New Delhi

MIICCIA Organises Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 In New Delhi

MIICCIA hosted the ‘Legend Enterprise Award 2026’ in New Delhi, honoring individuals and companies for their contributions to industry and economic growth.

MIICCIA hosted the ‘Legend Enterprise Award 2026’ in New Delhi
MIICCIA hosted the ‘Legend Enterprise Award 2026’ in New Delhi

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last updated: April 9, 2026 20:54:33 IST

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MIICCIA Organises Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 In New Delhi

The Millennial India International Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (MIICCIA) held its ‘Legend Enterprise Award 2026’ in New Delhi, where several individuals were given awards for achievements in their respective domains. 

Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, President of MIICCIA, delivered the welcome address at the event. 

The event brought together a gathering of policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders, and distinguished guests from across the length and breadth of India and abroad. The chief guest of the event was Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, Uttarakhand Governor. “Viksit Bharat 2027, as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi, underscored the need for innovation, resilience, and global collaboration,” said Singh. 

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Several ambassadors of countries like Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Libya, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Rwanda, Algeria, and Romania were also present at the event. 

Organizations such as Tata Steel Industrial Consulting, Seven Islands Shipping, Shubhan Tanks and Liners, Apollo Micro Systems, and Superb Enterprises Pvt Ltd were recognized for their innovation, leadership, and impactful contributions to the nation’s economic growth.

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MIICCIA Organises Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 In New Delhi

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MIICCIA Organises Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 In New Delhi

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MIICCIA Organises Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 In New Delhi
MIICCIA Organises Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 In New Delhi
MIICCIA Organises Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 In New Delhi
MIICCIA Organises Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 In New Delhi

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