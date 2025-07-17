Ministers, MLAs Need Approval For Meeting With District-level Officials, Does The CM Not Trust Her Own Ministers, Asks Saurabh Bharadwaj

In a move that has stirred political waters in the national capital, the Delhi Revenue Department has issued a circular requiring ministers and MLAs to seek prior approval before summoning district-level officials for meetings or inspections.

The circular has laid down protocols for summoning District magistrates, Additional District magistrates and Sub divisional magistrates. This has sparked intense backlash from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

According to the circular released on July 16, 2025, all meetings involving District Magistrates (DMs) or subordinate revenue officers now require prior permission from the Chief Secretary with a mandatory 48-hour notice.

The directive also states that virtual participation should be preferred “wherever possible” to minimize disruption in field duties, and warns against “repetition and duplication” of meetings.

Reacting sharply to the development, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a direct attack on Delhi’s BJP-led administrative setup. Bhardwaj said, “The BJP-run government in Delhi has now come out with a ‘revenue’ diktat where even ministers are being required to take permission before meeting officials. Does the Chief Minister now have a problem with her own ministers working?”

Bhardwaj also expressed his concern that MLAs and ministers are being systematically sidelined. “Has it come to a point where even an elected MLA cannot independently call a meeting? This is not just bureaucratic overreach it’s a direct blow to democratic governance,” he said.

The circular, however, paints a different picture. It argues that frequent, unscheduled meetings hamper the functioning of district administrations. “DMs are burdened with various statutory and field responsibilities. Their core work suffers due to frequent summoning,” the circular reads.

ALSO READ: