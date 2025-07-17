LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Home > India > Ministers, MLAs Need Approval For Meeting With District-level Officials, Does The CM Not Trust Her Own Ministers, Asks Saurabh Bharadwaj

Ministers, MLAs Need Approval For Meeting With District-level Officials, Does The CM Not Trust Her Own Ministers, Asks Saurabh Bharadwaj

A circular released on July 16, 2025, read all meetings involving District Magistrates (DMs) or subordinate revenue officers now require prior permission from the Chief Secretary with a mandatory 48-hour notice.

Saurabh Bhardwaj (Credit -X)
Saurabh Bhardwaj (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Edited By: Arzu Seth
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 18:40:25 IST

In a move that has stirred political waters in the national capital, the Delhi Revenue Department has issued a circular requiring ministers and MLAs to seek prior approval before summoning district-level officials for meetings or inspections.

The circular has laid down protocols for summoning District magistrates, Additional District magistrates and Sub divisional magistrates. This has sparked intense backlash from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

According to the circular released on July 16, 2025, all meetings involving District Magistrates (DMs) or subordinate revenue officers now require prior permission from the Chief Secretary with a mandatory 48-hour notice.

The directive also states that virtual participation should be preferred “wherever possible” to minimize disruption in field duties, and warns against “repetition and duplication” of meetings.

Reacting sharply to the development, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a direct attack on Delhi’s BJP-led administrative setup. Bhardwaj said, “The BJP-run government in Delhi has now come out with a ‘revenue’ diktat where even ministers are being required to take permission before meeting officials. Does the Chief Minister now have a problem with her own ministers working?”

Bhardwaj also expressed his concern that MLAs and ministers are being systematically sidelined. “Has it come to a point where even an elected MLA cannot independently call a meeting? This is not just bureaucratic overreach it’s a direct blow to democratic governance,” he said.

The circular, however, paints a different picture. It argues that frequent, unscheduled meetings hamper the functioning of district administrations. “DMs are burdened with various statutory and field responsibilities. Their core work suffers due to frequent summoning,” the circular reads.

ALSO READ: 

Tags: aapDelhi BJPSaurabh Bhardwaj

More News

ED Names Priyanka Gandhi’s Husband Robert Vadra, 10 Others In Gurugram Land Deal Case, Attaches Properties Worth Rs 37.6 Cr
When Is Supergirl Starring Milly Alcock Releasing In US? First Look Post Cryptic End Credit Scene In Superman Gets Fan Excited
Bangladesh Govt Denies Link Between Demolished Mymensingh Building and Satyajit Ray
SC Directs Disclosure Of Compliance Report In Char Dham Project Case
Ministers, MLAs Need Approval For Meeting With District-level Officials, Does The CM Not Trust Her Own Ministers, Asks Saurabh Bharadwaj
CBSE Releases Tier II Answer Key for Superintendent Recruitment
‘After The Hunt’ Trailer: Julia Roberts Faces #MeToo Scandal In Luca Guadagnino’s Thriller With Andrew Garfield In Key Role
“Buying Gold Right Now Is Risky” Investment Banker Sheds Light On How Risk Is More Than Just Rising Prices
Nvidia To Resume AI Chip Sales To China, Is This A Turning Point In US-China Tech Trade?
47-Year-Old American Woman Lands In Pakistan To Marry Online Friend
Ministers, MLAs Need Approval For Meeting With District-level Officials, Does The CM Not Trust Her Own Ministers, Asks Saurabh Bharadwaj

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ministers, MLAs Need Approval For Meeting With District-level Officials, Does The CM Not Trust Her Own Ministers, Asks Saurabh Bharadwaj

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ministers, MLAs Need Approval For Meeting With District-level Officials, Does The CM Not Trust Her Own Ministers, Asks Saurabh Bharadwaj
Ministers, MLAs Need Approval For Meeting With District-level Officials, Does The CM Not Trust Her Own Ministers, Asks Saurabh Bharadwaj
Ministers, MLAs Need Approval For Meeting With District-level Officials, Does The CM Not Trust Her Own Ministers, Asks Saurabh Bharadwaj
Ministers, MLAs Need Approval For Meeting With District-level Officials, Does The CM Not Trust Her Own Ministers, Asks Saurabh Bharadwaj

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?