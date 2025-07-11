Mizoram: BJP Justifies Governor’s Rule In Chakma Council

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mizoram , has come out in support of the imposition of Governor’s Rule in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), calling it a constitutional and administrative necessity amid long-standing political instability and alleged corruption within the Council.

The decision followed prolonged instability within the CADC, which, according to the BJP, had become a “playground of political defection and backdoor manipulation.”

The BJP dismissed as “baseless and misleading” a statement made by Mizoram Home Minister Pu K. Sapdanga, who alleged the Governor’s move undermined democratic principles. The BJP argued that the Governor was acting within his discretionary powers as provided in the Sixth Schedule and Article 163(2) of the Constitution, which permits gubernatorial intervention when autonomous councils fail to function according to constitutional provisions.

Earlier, the Mizoram government on Monday, July 7 placed the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) under Governor’s Rule, suspending its regular functioning under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The decision, taken after months of infighting and defections within the council, was confirmed through an official notification issued by the Department of District Council and Minority Affairs.

According to the notification, Secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau stated that the Governor “is pleased to assume to himself all functions or powers vested in or exercisable by the Chakma Autonomous District Council.” The notification further appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Lawngtlai as the caretaker administrator of CADC, who will exercise all administrative functions on the Governor’s behalf for a period of six months or until further orders.

The decision comes in the wake of deepening political uncertainty that has gripped the 20-member council in South Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district. “The constant political instability is extremely detrimental to the CADC and is certainly not what is intended by the provision of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution,” the notification said, adding that the Governor was of the firm opinion that the council’s administration could no longer function effectively.

Chronic Instability and Collapse of Governance

Over the last three terms—2013 to 2025—the CADC has seen 12 Chief Executive Members (CEMs), five each in the 2013–2018 and 2018–2023 terms, and two already removed in the current term. The most recent CEM, Molin Kumar Chakma, was ousted via a no-confidence motion in June 2025. Attempts were reportedly underway to install a third CEM in less than two years.

The instability deepened after 16 Members of District Council (MDCs) defected to the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), which the BJP has accused of forming a majority through “unethical defections” now under legal scrutiny.

Outgoing CEM Molin Kumar Chakma alleged that these defections were linked to demands for political favours and appointments, which he had refused to accommodate. He also cited administrative collapse and severe financial distress—highlighting over four months of unpaid salaries and unauthorized appointments during his absence.

According to the BJP, civil society organisations like the Central Young Chakma Association (CYCA), Central Mizoram Chakma Students Union (CMCSU), and Central Chakma Mahila Samiti (CCMS) had met the Governor and Chief Minister in mid-June, urging immediate action, including an independent inquiry into irregularities. Further, on June 20, 2025, the BJP-CADC unit, led by former CEM D.D. Chakma, submitted a memorandum to the Governor requesting the imposition of Governor’s Rule to restore order.

Financial Emergency Looming

The CADC’s current financial year is expected to face a salary deficit of ₹6,297.91 lakh, which could affect over a thousand employees. With only ₹9,505.16 lakh sanctioned so far for salaries out of an allocation of ₹15,404.23 lakh, the BJP warned that additional liabilities through promotions or appointments could escalate the crisis into a full-fledged financial emergency.

