'Modern Terminals, Enhanced Capacity': Inside India's First Nature Themed Airport Terminal In Guwahati | Check Out Video

Guwahati Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new terminal of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati during his two-day visit to Assam on December 20–21. The visit will also see the launch of development projects worth around ₹15,600 crore. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit, tweeting that the new airport terminal.

Published: December 20, 2025 14:47:45 IST

'Modern Terminals, Enhanced Capacity': Inside India's First Nature Themed Airport Terminal In Guwahati | Check Out Video

Guwahati Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new terminal of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati during his two-day visit to Assam on December 20–21. The visit will also see the launch of development projects worth around ₹15,600 crore. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit, tweeting that the new airport terminal, India’s first nature-themed terminal, reflects Modi’s vision to position Assam as a key growth hub.

A Blend Of Nature And Culture

The new terminal, named Bamboo Orchids Terminal 2, draws inspiration from Assam’s cultural heritage and biodiversity, particularly the kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and local bamboo. Covering nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, it is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually, making it a major boost for tourism, commerce, and regional economic integration.

The terminal’s features include:

Use of local materials: 140 metric tonnes of Northeast bamboo.

Cultural motifs: Kaziranga-inspired greenery, rhino symbols, japi patterns, and 57 orchid-inspired columns.

Sky Forest: Nearly 1 lakh indigenous plants providing an immersive, forest-like experience for travelers.

Built at a cost of ₹4,000 crore, the terminal also includes upgraded runways, taxiways, aprons, and airfield systems.

Boost For Northeast India’s Connectivity And Economy

BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya described the terminal as a landmark achievement in India’s aviation and infrastructure development. “Modern terminals with world-class facilities will transform travel, enhance tourism, and open up economic opportunities for millions,” he said.

During his visit, PM Modi will arrive in Guwahati around 3 pm on December 20, tour the terminal, and address a public gathering outside the building, marking a major milestone in Assam’s infrastructure journey.

READ MORE: PM Modi’s Chopper Turns Back to Kolkata After Fog Prevents Landing in West Bengal’s Taherpur

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 2:47 PM IST
Bangladesh Violence: India, Bangladesh Army Chiefs In Direct Talks, Indian Missions In Dhaka Safe – Report

Radhika Apte recalls ‘Traumatic’ South Film Set Incident ‘They Wanted To Add More Padding On My Bum And Breast’

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN

QUICK LINKS