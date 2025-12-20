‘Modern Terminals, Enhanced Capacity’: Inside India’s First Nature Themed Airport Terminal In Guwahati | Check Out Video

Guwahati Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new terminal of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati during his two-day visit to Assam on December 20–21. The visit will also see the launch of development projects worth around ₹15,600 crore. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit, tweeting that the new airport terminal, India’s first nature-themed terminal, reflects Modi’s vision to position Assam as a key growth hub.

A Blend Of Nature And Culture

The new terminal, named Bamboo Orchids Terminal 2, draws inspiration from Assam’s cultural heritage and biodiversity, particularly the kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and local bamboo. Covering nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, it is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually, making it a major boost for tourism, commerce, and regional economic integration.

I will reach Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, 20th December. In the afternoon, the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will be inaugurated. This is a major boost to Assam’s infrastructure. Increased capacity means better ‘Ease of Living’ and a… pic.twitter.com/Rtn1jMVs0P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2025

New Guwahati Airport in Assam. pic.twitter.com/ylcBUYJweq — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 20, 2025

The terminal’s features include:

Use of local materials: 140 metric tonnes of Northeast bamboo.

Cultural motifs: Kaziranga-inspired greenery, rhino symbols, japi patterns, and 57 orchid-inspired columns.

Sky Forest: Nearly 1 lakh indigenous plants providing an immersive, forest-like experience for travelers.

Built at a cost of ₹4,000 crore, the terminal also includes upgraded runways, taxiways, aprons, and airfield systems.

Boost For Northeast India’s Connectivity And Economy

BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya described the terminal as a landmark achievement in India’s aviation and infrastructure development. “Modern terminals with world-class facilities will transform travel, enhance tourism, and open up economic opportunities for millions,” he said.

During his visit, PM Modi will arrive in Guwahati around 3 pm on December 20, tour the terminal, and address a public gathering outside the building, marking a major milestone in Assam’s infrastructure journey.

