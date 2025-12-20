PM Modi’s Chopper Turns Back to Kolkata After Fog Prevents Landing in West Bengal’s Taherpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat on Saturday via video conferencing after his helicopter was unable to land at the Taherpur helipad due to poor visibility and had to return to Kolkata airport.

Earlier in the day, large crowds assembled at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat, Nadia, waving national flags and chanting the Prime Minister’s name ahead of his address and the inauguration of multiple development projects valued at Rs 3,200 crore.

PM Modi Launched Major Highway Projects

Key projects include a 66.7 km 4-lane stretch of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 and the foundation stone for the 4-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli section of NH-34, which aims to improve connectivity between Kolkata and Siliguri.

The Prime Minister said in a post on X on Friday that while people in West Bengal are benefiting from the Centre’s multifaceted development projects, they continue to suffer due to what he described as the “misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector.”

Asserting that the BJP is now the “only hope and trust” of the people, Modi said the excesses of the ruling party had “crossed all limits.”

What Did PM Modi Say Ahead of His Bengal Address?

“Tomorrow, on the 20th of December, at noon, I will deliver a speech at the BJP public meeting in Ranaghat. The people of West Bengal are receiving the benefits of the central government’s multifaceted projects. However, at the same time, due to the misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector of the state, they are becoming victims of suffering. The looting and intimidation by the Trinamool have crossed all limits. That is why today, the BJP is the only hope and trust of the people”, PM Modi tweeted on X.

The visit comes amid an intensifying political battle between the BJP and the TMC in West Bengal ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

