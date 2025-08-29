LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch

‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch

Bihar Police arrested Rafeeq alias Raja for abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Darbhanga. The incident, which went viral on social media, sparked strong reactions from BJP leaders, with Amit Shah calling it a “stain on democracy” and JP Nadda demanding apologies from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

Man slams PM Modi arrested Pic Credit: X
Man slams PM Modi arrested Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 29, 2025 10:53:49 IST

The Bihar Police on Friday arrested Rafeeq alias Raja, who allegedly hurled abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Darbhanga. Police registered a complaint against Raja at the Simri Police Station on Thursday after the incident triggered strong reactions. The abusive remarks reportedly came during a programme organised by Congress leader Mohammad Naushad.

In the event, PM Modi and his late mother were allegedly targeted with offensive language. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage and drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP Hits Out at Congress Over Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on Congress after the Darbhanga incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the remarks against PM Modi and his late mother as a “stain” on Indian democracy. In a post on ‘X’, Shah said Congress had reached a new low under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

He wrote: “The use of abusive language filled with expletives against the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy.”

BJP Demands Apology 

Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda also condemned the incident and targeted the Mahagathbandhan, which includes Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Nadda sought a public apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. In his statement, Nadda said: “This is also a disregard for Bihar’s culture on the soil of Bihar by two princes who have crossed all limits of indecency. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologise for this heinous act.” His remarks further intensified the political row ahead of the polls in Bihar.

Congress Leader Naushad Issues Apology

Several senior BJP leaders and chief ministers demanded that Congress apologise for the incident. Later, Mohammad Naushad, who had organised the event, issued an apology. Naushad, a Congress leader from the Jale assembly constituency in Darbhanga district, clarified that he was not present when the incident took place. However, he admitted responsibility as the organiser and expressed regret over the developments. His statement came after BJP leaders continued to mount pressure on the Congress party, making the controversy a major flashpoint in Bihar’s election season.

Must Read: From Gayatri Mantra To Folk Songs: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome In Japan

Tags: Congress Rally In BiharPM Modi Mother

RELATED News

MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Families Stranded After Cloudbursts In Chamoli, Rudraprayag
From Gayatri Mantra To Folk Songs: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome In Japan

LATEST NEWS

Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?