‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch

The Bihar Police on Friday arrested Rafeeq alias Raja, who allegedly hurled abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Darbhanga. Police registered a complaint against Raja at the Simri Police Station on Thursday after the incident triggered strong reactions. The abusive remarks reportedly came during a programme organised by Congress leader Mohammad Naushad.

In the event, PM Modi and his late mother were allegedly targeted with offensive language. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage and drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP Hits Out at Congress Over Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on Congress after the Darbhanga incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the remarks against PM Modi and his late mother as a “stain” on Indian democracy. In a post on ‘X’, Shah said Congress had reached a new low under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

He wrote: “The use of abusive language filled with expletives against the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy.”

BJP Demands Apology

Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda also condemned the incident and targeted the Mahagathbandhan, which includes Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Nadda sought a public apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. In his statement, Nadda said: “This is also a disregard for Bihar’s culture on the soil of Bihar by two princes who have crossed all limits of indecency. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologise for this heinous act.” His remarks further intensified the political row ahead of the polls in Bihar.

Congress Leader Naushad Issues Apology

Several senior BJP leaders and chief ministers demanded that Congress apologise for the incident. Later, Mohammad Naushad, who had organised the event, issued an apology. Naushad, a Congress leader from the Jale assembly constituency in Darbhanga district, clarified that he was not present when the incident took place. However, he admitted responsibility as the organiser and expressed regret over the developments. His statement came after BJP leaders continued to mount pressure on the Congress party, making the controversy a major flashpoint in Bihar’s election season.

Must Read: From Gayatri Mantra To Folk Songs: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome In Japan