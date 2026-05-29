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Home > India News > Nagaland Sambad Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result 29-05-2026: ₹1 Crore Winner, Full Results and Prize Details

Nagaland Sambad Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result 29-05-2026: ₹1 Crore Winner, Full Results and Prize Details

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 29.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Friday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No. 95C 38210

Nagaland Lottery Result Live
Nagaland Lottery Result Live

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 16:34 IST

Nagaland Lottery Result Today (29-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Nagaland Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.nagaland.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50. This lottery is organised by the state of Nagaland, where 7 different lotteries are held weekly, with 7 draws in total. The Nagaland Sambad lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result will be declared today, Friday, at 3 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at PR Hill Junction, Kohima. The Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Prize Structure of Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery

  • 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
  • Consolation Prize: ₹1,000
  • 2nd Prize: ₹10,000
  • 3rd Prize: ₹500
  • 4th Prize: ₹250
  • 5th Prize: ₹120

You can also correct the winner sections exactly as:

You Might Be Interested In

Nagaland Lottery First Prize Winner: ₹1 Crore

Winning Ticket No – 95C 38210

Nagaland Lottery Consolation Prize Winner: ₹1,000

Winning Ticket No – 38210
(Remaining All Serial & Series of 1st Prize Number)

Nagaland Lottery Second Prize Winners: ₹10,000

Winning Ticket No – 00341, 13649, 17886, 21050, 41298, 48261, 59487, 83478, 95221, 99239

Nagaland Lottery Third Prize Winners: ₹500

Winning Ticket No – 0073, 0575, 1603, 2744, 3847, 4430, 5648, 6751, 7178, 8988

Nagaland Lottery Fourth Prize Winners: ₹250

Winning Ticket No – 0366, 2153, 2278, 3251, 5510, 5893, 5914, 6152, 7480, 9155

Nagaland Lottery Fifth Prize Winners: ₹120

Winning Ticket No – 6538, 8305, 0034, 0731, 9519, 0496, 7267, 8217, 4279, 5316, 2624, 3726, 8148, 2949, 8536, 5407, 8886, 4818, 8230, 2745, 1768, 9793, 7385, 1710, 5087, 2359, 2598, 6286, 7363, 7181, 2297, 5823, 2358, 3707, 9422, 5486, 6010, 2574, 4149, 8807, 9453, 1839, 5232, 9733, 4385, 7543, 3444, 7082, 2566, 6812, 3525, 8156, 9806, 3631, 3307, 7544, 5006, 0697, 7087, 0249, 2253, 8627, 4423, 0891, 0289, 2939, 9542, 2126, 7033, 6783, 2620, 3972, 6481, 3735, 5117, 5574, 7401, 2788, 7720, 8436, 2227, 5262, 5974, 6573, 0398, 6545, 0857, 8077, 5467, 3231, 2276, 0630, 7962, 0682, 9552, 5384, 4575, 9342, 4421, 5927

Disclaimer: The Nagaland Lottery results published in this article are intended for informational purposes only. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, readers are advised to verify winning numbers and prize details through official Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Lottery participation can be addictive and should be undertaken responsibly. This content does not constitute financial advice, endorsement, or encouragement to participate in lottery activities. The publisher is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or decisions made based on the information provided.

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Nagaland Sambad Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result 29-05-2026: ₹1 Crore Winner, Full Results and Prize Details
Tags: Dear Lottery 1 PM ResultDear Lottery Result TodayDear starDear star FridayDear star Friday Live DrawDear star Friday Lottery Result

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Nagaland Sambad Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result 29-05-2026: ₹1 Crore Winner, Full Results and Prize Details

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Nagaland Sambad Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result 29-05-2026: ₹1 Crore Winner, Full Results and Prize Details
Nagaland Sambad Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result 29-05-2026: ₹1 Crore Winner, Full Results and Prize Details
Nagaland Sambad Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result 29-05-2026: ₹1 Crore Winner, Full Results and Prize Details
Nagaland Sambad Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result 29-05-2026: ₹1 Crore Winner, Full Results and Prize Details

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