Nagpur Police Arrest Man For Bomb Threat To Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s House

Police arrested a man who made a bomb threat call to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s house in Nagpur on Sunday morning. The call came at 8:46 AM, warning that Gadkari’s residence on Wardha Road would be blown up within 10 minutes. Authorities acted quickly and informed the local Pratap Nagar Police Station.

The team registered a case against an unknown person and began an investigation. Police later identified and arrested the suspect, Umesh Vishnu Raut. He made the threat from his mobile phone, which helped police track his location and take action without delay.

Police Trace Caller and Confirm Arrest

Umesh Vishnu Raut, a resident of Tulsi Bagh Road in Mahal, works at a country liquor shop near Medical Chowk in Nagpur. He made the bomb threat using his mobile phone. The police traced the number and arrested him near Bima Dawakhana. Officials confirmed that the call turned out to be a hoax, as they found no explosives at Gadkari’s home. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived at the spot immediately after the alert. The police now continue their investigation to find out the reason behind the threat and whether anyone else was involved.

Minister Safe, Police Maintain Tight Security

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was in Nagpur when the threat was made. The police confirmed that the minister remains safe. Authorities increased the security around his house as a precautionary measure. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1, Rishikesh Reddy, said a call was made around 9:00 AM to the 112 emergency helpline claiming that a bomb had been planted at Gadkari’s residence. The security personnel responded swiftly. The BDDS team scanned the area and found no explosives. Officials treated the incident as serious and ensured the safety of the minister throughout the operation.

DCP Confirms Hoax Call, Probe Continues

DCP Rishikesh Reddy stated that police took the emergency call seriously and acted promptly. They arrested the accused using the phone number used to make the threat. Reddy confirmed that Raut had no previous criminal record and worked at a local liquor outlet. Police have begun detailed questioning to understand the motive behind the threat. They are examining whether Raut acted alone or under someone’s influence. As the investigation continues, police assured that the public and the minister’s security remain their top priority. Authorities remain alert and are reviewing the case for any links to other threats.

