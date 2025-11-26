LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Nandini' Ghee Racket: Who Is The Couple Behind Running Major Fake 'Nandini' Ghee Unit In Bengaluru

‘Nandini’ Ghee Racket: Who Is The Couple Behind Running Major Fake ‘Nandini’ Ghee Unit In Bengaluru

In the latest development in the Nandini Racket- Shivakumar and his wife Ramya were arrested by the Central Crime Branch for operating a major fake Nandini ghee manufacturing unit in Bengaluru. Police said the couple used advanced machines to produce and circulate counterfeit ghee across the city.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 26, 2025 14:10:12 IST

'Nandini' Ghee Racket: Who Is The Couple Behind Running Major Fake 'Nandini' Ghee Unit In Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a couple accused of running a major fake ‘Nandini’ ghee racket in Bengaluru. Officers detained Shivakumar and his wife Ramya after they identified them as key operators in the illegal manufacturing unit. Investigators said the couple produced counterfeit ghee under the Nandini brand, which belongs to the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation (KMF).

The CCB conducted the arrest soon after officials uncovered the large-scale operation. The police confirmed that the couple used advanced machines to create products that looked similar to genuine Nandini ghee sold across Karnataka.

Police Seize Machines Used to Copy Genuine Nandini Ghee Packaging

Investigators said the couple set up a complete manufacturing unit to make fake Nandini ghee using high-capacity industrial equipment. During the raid, officials found machines designed to copy the texture, colour, and packaging of genuine Nandini products.

Officers seized all machinery used in the production process. The CCB stated that the couple planned to circulate the counterfeit ghee across Bengaluru to benefit from the strong demand for Nandini dairy items.

Police also confirmed that the accused used advanced methods to disguise fake ghee as original, making it difficult for consumers to identify the difference.

Network Behind Fake Ghee Supply Chain

The latest arrests followed a previous crackdown reported by PTI on November 15, when Bengaluru Police exposed a larger network involved in adulterating ghee and filling it into counterfeit Nandini sachets and bottles.

Police arrested four people in that phase of the investigation. Officers said the adulterated ghee came from Tamil Nadu, where it was prepared using other oils, then transported to Bengaluru in fake Nandini packaging.

Police confirmed that the network operated across state borders, linking production units, transport groups, and distribution points to push fake products into Karnataka’s dairy market.

Police Recover Over 8,000 Litres of Adulterated Ghee and Cash During Raids

A statement from the office of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, cited by PTI, said authorities seized 8,136 litres of adulterated ghee along with coconut and palm oil used for mixing. Police also took four goods vehicles, machinery used in the fake production process, and Rs 1.19 lakh in cash.

The total value of the seized items stood at around Rs 1.27 crore. Police said some of the accused held valid KMF licences, which allowed them to distribute the fake ghee at standard market prices. This misled consumers into believing they were buying genuine Nandini products.

The CCB Special Investigation Squad and the KMF Vigilance Wing gathered intelligence that led to coordinated raids across Bengaluru. Acting on this information, police teams searched godowns, shops, and transport vehicles connected to Krishna Enterprises in Chamarajpet, which officers identified as an important location in the racket.

During the raids, police intercepted a vehicle carrying adulterated ghee and arrested its driver. Officers filed a case with the CCB Special Investigation Division. Police said they are continuing the investigation to determine the full scope of the racket and identify others involved in the illegal distribution network.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 2:10 PM IST
