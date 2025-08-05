Home > India > National Quality Certification Allotted To 130 Health Institutions In Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

National Quality Certification Allotted To 130 Health Institutions In Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Raipur: The healthcare services in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Bastar division, long affected by inaccessibility and Naxal violence, are witnessing a transformative change with several health facilities getting national quality certification, an official said. The official added that as many as 130 health institutions in the region have been awarded National Quality Assurance Standards certification between January 1, 2024 and June 16, 2025.

August 5, 2025

Raipur: The healthcare services in Chhattisgarh’s tribal-dominated Bastar division, long affected by inaccessibility and Naxal violence, are witnessing a transformative change with several health facilities getting national quality certification, an official said. The official added that as many as 130 health institutions in the region have been awarded National Quality Assurance Standards certification between January 1, 2024 and June 16, 2025. The official statement said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, right from infrastructure improvement to extensive staff recruitment, significant strides have been made to bring quality healthcare to the remote and conflict-affected regions.

Why the healthcare services remain lacking for long in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar?

The healthcare services in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region were largely impacted for an extended period due to many factors, including naxalite violence, inadequate infrastructure, and shortages of medical personnel. Due to this, there has been a lack of access to basic healthcare, particularly in remote, tribal areas. Following is the detailed breakdown of these factors-

• Large scale violence:

The presence of Naxalite groups created a volatile security situation and there were many attacks on the healthcare facilities and personnel. Due to this, it became very dangerous for the medical professionals to work in the region, resulting in staff shortage. 

•Inaccessibility:

Due to the Naxalite presence in many remote and forested areas in Bastar, there was a lack of lack of proper roads and infrastructure. It hindered the common man’s access to healthcare services. 

•Displacement:

Naxalite violence and government counter-insurgency operations led to the displacement of tribal communities, further disrupting access to healthcare. 

• Insufficient Facilities:

Many health centers lacked basic facilities like adequate equipment, beds, and even buildings, leading to overcrowded hospitals and compromised care. 

• Gap in Services:

A significant shortage of Community Health Centers, Primary Health Centers and  Sub-Health Centers was observed, especially in the tribal areas. 

•   Fear and Insecurity:

The challenging environment and security concerns made it difficult to attract and retain qualified medical staff in Bastar.

