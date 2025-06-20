Woman Maoist Killed in Encounter with Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker District

A woman Maoist was killed during a pre-dawn encounter between Maoist insurgents and security forces in Kanker district on Friday. The joint operation, involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Border Security Force (BSF), took place in the Amatola–Kalpar forest zone, near the Kotri River.

Official Confirmation and Recovery

Confirming the incident, Kanker SP Indira Kalyan Elesela said the Maoist was shot dead during the gunfight and that a firearm was recovered from the scene.

The identity of the woman has not yet been determined, and search operations are still ongoing to locate any additional Maoist cadres in the region.

Part of a Larger Crackdown

The encounter is part of intensified anti-Maoist operations in the Bastar region, long considered a Maoist stronghold.

In recent weeks, security forces have eliminated several key insurgents in nearby districts, including Bijapur and Dantewada, under a unified strategy combining local intelligence and advanced surveillance.

Terrain and Tactical Challenges

The operation took place in a difficult hilly terrain covered in thick forests—conditions that often work to the advantage of Maoist guerrillas.

However, officials noted that enhanced ground coordination and precise inputs helped limit the conflict and reduce casualties.

Broader Maoist Conflict in Chhattisgarh

This encounter adds to a series of recent operations aimed at weakening Maoist influence in Chhattisgarh. The state continues to be one of the most affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in India.

Counter-insurgency strategies now focus not just on armed response but also on infrastructure development, community engagement, and intelligence-led policing.

